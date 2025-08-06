Somalia Deputy PM, UK Envoy Discuss Security and Development

Mogadishu — Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister, Salah Ahmed Jama, on Tuesday met with the newly appointed United Kingdom Ambassador to Somalia, Charles Nicholas King, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of security, politics, counter-terrorism, elections, and development projects supported by the UK.

During the meeting in Mogadishu, Jama highlighted the government's recent achievements, including gains in the fight against the al-Shabaab militant group and ongoing preparations for one-person, one-vote elections in parts of the country, where voter registration is currently underway.

Ambassador King welcomed the Somali government's efforts toward inclusive political dialogue, improved security, and state-building.

He reaffirmed the UK's continued support for Somalia's stabilization and development, and praised ongoing consultations between the federal government, political stakeholders, and civil society.

The visit marks a continuation of long-standing cooperation between Somalia and the United Kingdom, particularly in peacebuilding and governance.