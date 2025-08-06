Uganda: Kamugisha Warns of Rising Sectarianism in Kigezi, Expresses Faith in NRM Tribunal

Sheikh Kassim Kamugisha, a renowned Islamic scholar and aspirant for Member of Parliament (MP) for Kabale Municipality under the NRM ticket, has expressed concern over deepening sectarian divisions in the Kigezi sub-region.

Kamugisha made the remarks during Next Big Talk on Tuesday evening, as the NRM Elections Disputes Tribunal prepares to issue rulings on over 380 election petitions arising from the party's contentious parliamentary primaries.

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Wakiso observed that while the Tribunal in Kampala is addressing legal and procedural matters, the real challenge on the ground in Kigezi is a growing sectarian rift.

"What is being handled by the tribunal in Kampala are matters of law and maybe partially politics. What is on ground in Kigezi is totally different. The sub-region is completely fractured on sectarian lines," he said.

He further alleged that the current NRM flag bearers in Kabale were selected under questionable circumstances, driven by shadowy interests.

"The flag bearers in Kabale that we have as of now are a result of anonymous cliques heavily funded by an unknown source," Kamugisha said .

Looking ahead to the 2026 general elections, Kamugisha warned that political competition in the region might not be along party lines, but rather between religious or denominational factions.

"In 2026, for the flagbearer of Kabale district and majorly Kigezi, we won't have opposition from political parties. It will be denominations against each other," he cautioned.

Despite the challenges, Kamugisha expressed confidence in the NRM Tribunal, calling it a "psychological healing tool" that has provided a platform for aggrieved members to seek redress.

"I find the choice of leadership of the tribunal to be sober and cool-headed individuals who have offered solace to the petitioners. From what we presented, including the evidence, we believe that the NRM Tribunal will deliver justice," he stated.

"Nonetheless, whether the ruling is in my favor or not, there is no compromise on campaigning for President Museveni."