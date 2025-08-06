South Africa: DJ Sumbody's Alleged Killer to Apply for Bail - South African News Briefs - August 6, 2025

DJ Sumbody's Alleged Killer to Apply for Bail

The alleged mastermind behind the murder of popular musician Oupa Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody, is expected to apply for bail in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court, reports EWN. Katiso "KT" Molefe and three others were arrested in July by the police's political killings task team. They are all facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Molefe was already out on bail for another murder case involving engineer Armand Swart. He now also faces charges for the murder of another musician, DJ Vintos. Molefe will appear alone in court, as his co-accused are not seeking bail. Sefoka was killed in a hail of bullets in Woodmead in November 2022.

Democratic Alliance Criticizes Tshwane Municipality Over 'Illegal' Cleansing Levy

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has slammed the Tshwane municipality for trying to impose what it calls an illegal and unpopular city cleansing levy on residents, reports EWN. This follows the Gauteng High Court's ruling that the R194 monthly charge is unlawful. The court challenge was brought forward by lobby group AfriForum. The African National Congress (ANC), ActionSA and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)-led coalition government in Tshwane has made a big deal about the first fully funded budget in four years. In court papers, the city estimates the new city cleansing levy would generate about R540 million in revenue per annum from over 200,000 users of private waste services. The DA urged the city not to waste more taxpayer money on an appeal, especially after being ordered to pay AfriForum's legal costs.

Over 50 Illegal Miners to Appear in Court After Sheba Gold Mine Arrests

Over 50 illegal miners who were arrested at Sheba Gold Mine are set to appear in the Barberton Magistrate's Court, reports EWN. They were found hiding underground to avoid arrest. Police, under Operation Vala Umgodi, have been sealing mine shafts and removing miners. Some of the latest groups emerged voluntarily, while others were found and escorted out. Of the initial 494, only 26 South Africans with verified addresses were granted bail. Many remain in custody, including undocumented foreigners facing immigration charges, as the small court manages a heavy caseload.

More South African news