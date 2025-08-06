Nigeria: NSCDC Arrests Truck Loaded With 'Vandalised' Street Light Poles

6 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, has apprehended a truck fully loaded with suspected vandalized street light poles in Abuja.

The truck was on its way to Kano when it was intercepted by the Command's Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) team around Jabi axis of Abuja, the spokesperson of the Command, Monica Ojobi, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Luck ran out on them as they were flagged down by the Command's Crack Squad on routine patrol," the statement said, explaining that, "Rather than stop to give the needed explanation, the driver of the truck, including his motor boy, fled and abandoned the truck containing the suspected vandalized items which gave room for more suspicion that led to the impoundment and towing of the truck to the Command."

Commenting on the arrest, the FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, condemned the activities of vandals who are busy sabotaging government efforts in providing necessary social amenities for the people, especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

