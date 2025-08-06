Zimbabwe: Not an Isolated Case - Nurses Association Slams Govt for Neglecting Bedridden Nurse Injured On Duty Seven Years Ago

THE Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) has strongly condemned the government's neglect of a Bikita nurse, Progress Muzuva, who was severely injured while on duty seven years ago, calling her case a tragic example of systemic abandonment of front-line health workers.

She has since been denied compensation, medical support, and justice by the government for which she worked.

In a statement Tuesday, ZINA president Enock Dongo said Muzuva's case is not an isolated incident and demanded an investigation into the matter.

"ZINA demands a full investigation into how this matter was handled from the district authorities all the way up to head office.

"Those responsible for this neglect must be held accountable. What happened to Nurse Muzuva is not an isolated incident; this is just a drop in the ocean.

"Across Zimbabwe, many nurses are injured while carrying out their duties, some in ambulance accidents while escorting patients, others while lifting immobile patients in wards," Dongo said.

According to the nurses association, many health workers get injured on duty and receive no support, treatment, nor compensation.

"Many are left to suffer silently in their homes, unable to afford care with the meagre salaries they earn.

"This culture of abandonment is pushing nurses out of the public service and out of the country to search for greener pastures elsewhere.

"We ask again: Who will care for the carers? If the system fails to protect those who risk their lives for patients, then it has failed entirely.

ZINA calls on all relevant stakeholders to intervene urgently in Muzuva's case. She must receive immediate medical assistance, financial support, and justice. Her case should set a precedent for change," Dongo added.

Muzuva told this publication that since 2018, the Health Ministry has been refusing to help her from the district level up to the minister's office.

Muzuva was attacked by a violent maternity patient whom she was escorting to Silveira Hospital in Masvingo for emergency care.

The violent patient wanted to kill herself and her newborn baby in what medical experts say could have been a case of severe postpartum psychosis.

Muzuva saved the patient and her newly born baby but injured her spine and leg in the process.