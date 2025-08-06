Ethiopian Airlines Renews Call for Open Skies

Ethiopian Airlines Group reiterated its strong support for the African Union's Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), a key initiative under Agenda 2063, emphasizing the urgent need to remove aviation restrictions across Africa.

At the Group's annual press conference, CEO Mesfin Tasew reported that Ethiopian Airlines secured 7.6 billion USD in annual revenue, marking an 8 percent increase from the previous fiscal year.

Despite notable growth, challenges such as the lack of a unified African air transport market, geopolitical instability, ongoing conflicts, shifting policies, and market volatility continue to affect operations.

Mesfin highlighted that the airline is unable to fly to Mauritius due to an air traffic sanction. He noted that SAATM's implementation would allow African airlines to operate freely, enhancing competition and delivering affordable, accessible services to passengers.

During the past fiscal year, Ethiopian Airlines served 19 million passengers and transported 785,323 tons of cargo, representing 11% and 4% growth, respectively.

"These achievements maintain our position as Africa's leading airline," Mesfin said, stressing that safety, destination expansion, and capacity building remain priorities.

The airline launched six new international destinations this year. However, flights to Asmara, Goma, and Port Sudan remain suspended due to security concerns.

Ethiopian Airlines added 13 new aircraft, now fully operational in passenger and cargo services. Of the passengers served, 15.2 million were international and 3.9 million domestic.

As part of its African expansion, the airline is partnering with carriers in Congo, Malawi, and Zambia.

Additionally, the groundbreaking for Bishoftu International Airport is scheduled for November, with resident relocation expected to complete by October.

The airport project, projected to cost 10 billion USD including financing, will be built in two phases.

"We hope the African Development Bank will support financial mobilization. An advisor has also been hired to facilitate fundraising," Mesfin added.

Construction design is nearing completion, marking a major step toward realizing the long-anticipated project.

BY YESUF ENDRIS

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 6 AUGUST 2025