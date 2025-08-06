South Africa: DA Publishes Bill to Keep the 'Impeachables' Out of Parliament

5 August 2025
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Adv. Glynnis Breytenbach MP - DA Spokesperson On Justice and Constitutional Development

The Democratic Alliance (DA) seeks to remove the gap in our law that allows impeached judges and chapter 9 heads from being members of our national, provincial or local legislatures and councils, through a DA-sponsored Private Members Bill.

The DA calls on interested parties to submit public comments on the proposed Bill. The Bill will ensure that any judge or person appointed in terms of Chapter 9 of the Constitution that has been removed from office due to misconduct, is disqualified from becoming a member of Parliament (MP), provincial legislature of Municipal Council.

Allowing such individuals to become MPs brings the institution into disrepute and erodes public confidence in Parliament's ability to hold the executive and the judiciary accountable.

The people of South Africa deserve representatives that embody honesty and integrity, and allowing this category of persons found guilty of misconduct to become MP's is a slap in the face of honest, law-abiding South Africans.

The Bill will amend sections 47, 106 and 158 of the constitution to achieve its objective. Members of the public are strongly encouraged to give input on the Bill by making public submissions. Interested parties are invited to send their written submissions on the content of the Bill to the Speaker of the National Assembly by 31 August 2025.

Representations can be delivered to:

The Speaker

New Assembly Building

Parliament Street, Cape Town

PO Box 15, Cape Town, 8000;

Via email to speaker@parliament.gov.za

cc legislation@da.org.za

The DA believes the Bill will be a strong step toward bolstering public trust in Parliament and increasing the legislature's ability to hold other arms of government accountable.

While other parties are intent on filling parliamentary positions with their impeachables, the DA seeks close the gap in our law and bring integrity to our parliamentary bodies.

