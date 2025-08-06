South Africa: Chairperson Gigaba Rejects Claims of Shielding Minister Motshekga From Accountability As Unfounded and Illogical

The Co-Chairperson of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence, Dr Malusi Gigaba, has expressed concern at unfounded, disingenuous, and illogical comments attributed to Mr Nicholas Gotsell, a member of the committee, alleging that the Chairperson is shielding the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans from accounting for "R813 million allocated to the payment of SANDF deployment allowances".

"While Mr Gotsell is free to escalate any matter to the National Assembly hierarchy, he is not entitled to make baseless, illogical and false claims. Openness and accountability are the bedrock of the committee's work. The Chairperson does not make unilateral decisions but acts in consultation and by consensus with all committee members," Dr Gigaba said.

The Chairperson also underscored the committee's commitment to accountability. This, he said, was demonstrated by the urgent joint meeting with the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans following the deaths of 14 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The committee then convened a closed meeting to receive a detailed briefing on the incident and the state of the deployment. This was followed by an engagement with the leadership of the SANDF to receive a further briefing on the phased withdrawal plan from the DRC, as resolved by the Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community.

Following these meetings, the committee - of which Mr Gotsell is a fully participating member - agreed that, upon completion of the withdrawal, a comprehensive report on the deployment would be tabled in Parliament, outlining the mandate, related costs, strategic support provided, and Prime Mission equipment utilised.

"It is thus perplexing that Mr Gotsell would, without warning, undermine a decision in which he actively participated. Accountability rooted in political posturing rather than principle undermines the true purpose of that process," Dr Gigaba said.

The Chairperson further highlighted that, due to this year's unprecedented budget process, the committee had to defer its meetings to allow space for the process to be finalised in accordance with legal requirements. Mr Gotsell, as a member of the committee, should be fully aware of the complexities involved in arranging meetings of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence, particularly given the overlapping schedules of both Houses of Parliament.

The Chairperson also noted that the minister has attended many committee meetings. In instances where she was unavailable, she submitted written apologies, which were accepted by the same committee of which Mr Gotsell is a participating member. Furthermore, deputy ministers and the department's accounting officer have consistently represented the ministry in such meetings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Gigaba reiterated the committee's commitment to a considered and thorough review of the DRC deployment, based on comprehensive information to be provided by the department. "This commitment remains unchanged, and the review will be scheduled once the report is available. It is on this basis that making unfounded and disingenuous claims is both counterproductive and irrational."

He further reaffirmed the committee's pledge to open and robust accountability within the framework of the Constitution and the Joint Rules of Parliament. "I recognise the importance of oversight as guided by the Constitution and the rules of Parliament. It is a commitment I took an oath to uphold upon becoming a Member of Parliament - and one I take seriously. I reject any suggestion that I would act contrary to it," Dr Gigaba said.