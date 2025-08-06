Mauritius: Reconstructive Surgery and Orthodontics - Minister Bachoo Meets Indian Specialists

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Mr Anil Kumar Bachoo, had a working session yesterday at Victoria Hospital with two medical experts from India, namely Prof. Subramoniam Muthiah Balaji, a leading specialist in complex maxillofacial and reconstructive surgery, and Prof. Chandrasekharan Deepak, an expert in orthodontics.

The two experts are currently on an official mission in Mauritius to perform advanced surgical procedures and review previous and new cases to support ongoing patient care.

In a statement Minister Bachoo pointed out that the two specialists come to Mauritius on a regular basis to perform surgical procedures on patients free of charge. He indicated that, on a yearly basis in Mauritius, there are some 15 children born with facial and mouth deformities, thus requiring frequent treatment.

The Minister observed that the visit of the two Indian specialists to Mauritius is also an opportunity for local doctors and nursing officers to benefit from their experience and knowledge through training sessions.

For his part Prof. Balaji highlighted that some 24 children are currently receiving ongoing treatment from his team. He expressed his plan of establishing a centre of excellence at Victoria Hospital as far as reconstructive surgery is concerned so as to provide adequate solutions to those suffering from deformities.

Prof. Deepak pointed out that Prof. Balaji and himself have a tertiary care centre in Chennai for oral diseases and deformities. "It is the first time that a tertiary care centre is being set up in Mauritius where severe disability cases are treated and where we can put our experience at the service of Mauritian patients," he said.