Rwanda: I Came Here to Win Trophies With Police FC - Ben Moussa

Police FC head coach Ben Moussa has described his side as one of title contenders ahead of the Rwanda Premier League which is slated to kick off in September.

The Tunisian born coach sent the warning to rivals after his side beat APR 2-1 in pre-season friendly match held Sunday, August 3 at Kigali Pele Stadium.

Police FC have never won the league title in its history but Moussa believes he can help the club change the narrative as long as he is its coach.

"I came here to win trophies and the league title isn't an exception," Moussa said after his Police side upset former club APR.

"I did not come here to have fun. I have a contract with the team that I must respect. Police FC usually finish third, fourth, second. So I did not come here to stay in these positions. I came to change the mindset and win the title."

"I did not come here for the team to stay where I found it. If that were the case, I would go back home," he added.

Moussa knows how to win titles in Rwanda, having previously done so with APR during the 2022/23 season when he took over from Adil Erradi Muhamed after had left the club.

To win the league title, he said, it is necessary to change the mindset of players and believe that it is possible.

"To win the league title, you have to have to have that mindset of winning every game. First of all, to win the league title, you have to win every game which is in your way. The way you play with the 15th or 16th team should be the same way you play against top four teams," Moussa noted.

Police FC are unbeaten on their last three pre-season friendly matches which they won all. They beat Marines FC 2-0, before defeating Rutsiro FC 1-0 and league champions APR FC 2-1.

He has a group which includes new players who signed during the current transfer window.

The team brought in new players including Dieudonne 'Nzotanga' Ndayishimiye, and Alain Bacca Kwitonda, who both joined from APR FC, Samuel Nsengiyumva from Gorilla FC, Leonard Gakwaya from Bugesera FC and Moria Iradukunda from Mukura VS.

The club also promoted Abdoul Niyigena from Interforce while Frodouard Mugiraneza became their most recent signing after rejecting the chance to join AS Kigali.

Police FC also extended the contracts of Captain Eric Nsabimana, Didier Mugisha, Samuel Ndizeye and goalkeeper Onesime Rukundo.

Moussa is trying to get his group together and make sure the players adapt to his tactics. His tactical approach sees the team builds their attacks from their defensive line, rather than resorting to long balls or direct play.

His philosophy emphasizes retaining possession, involving all players, and creating passing sequences to progress the ball up the field.