Rwanda: The Ben Announces Concerts in France, Sweden and UK

6 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)

Rwandan musician The Ben has announced that he is resuming his concerts in Europe throughout the month of August.

The Ben has been active promoting his latest album Plenty Love since its release early this year, staging concerts at various countries across the Europe and America. He had three concerts in Canada in February before traveling to Belgium with fellow musician Bwiza where they share the stage at the latter's '25 Shades' album launch in March.

He returned to East Africa where he had two concerts in Uganda one before traveling to the United States where he performed at Rwanda Convention USA 2025 held in Dallas, Texas.

Fresh from a powerful performance at Giants of Africa Festival closing concert alongside Nigerian trio Timaya, Kizz Daniel and Ayra Starr on Saturday, August 2, the artiste has now turned focus on resuming his tour in Europe starting with Lyon in France on August 9 where he will join France-based Rwandan DJs Selekta Copain and Selekta Maurice on stage.

After Lyon, the "True Love" singer will shift to Sweden where he was invited to perform at One Love Festival scheduled for August 15-16. He will take a two-week break before performing in the United Kingdom, which will be his last, on August 29.

After the Europe tour, The Ben will return to Kigali to start early preparations for his second 'New Year Groove,' an annual concert that he stages every January 1 at BK Arena as part of celebrating the New Year with his music fans.

