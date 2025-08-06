Rwanda: Over 100 Theology, Leadership Graduates Pledge Christ-Like Teaching

Over 100 students graduated from Africa College of Theology (ACT) on Saturday, August 2, pledging to be responsible, inspiring religious leaders, and importantly, Christ-like leaders in their communities and beyond.

ACT's second graduation was held at New Life Bible Church in Kicukiro, and saw 70 students graduate with a Post Graduate Diploma in Theology and Leadership, while over 30 completed a Bachelor of Arts in Theology and Leadership.

The event brought together ACT's faculty and staff, New Life Bible Church leadership both in Rwanda and the United States of America, government officials, and graduates' families and friends.

The graduation was held under the theme "A Legacy of a Christ-centred Redemptive Servant Leader."

Opening the ceremony, graduate Aline Mwihoreze read from Mark 10:42-45, reminding her fellow graduates that leadership in faith is rooted in service, not dominance.

"You know that those who are regarded as rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their high officials exercise authority over them," Mwihoreze read.

"Not so with you. Instead, whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant, and whoever wants to be first must be slave of all. For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many."

ACT's chancellor encouraged graduates to go and contribute to national development, sustain peace, spread the truth, while helping the Rwandan family live by values rooted in faith.

He praised the government's emphasis on well-trained religious leaders, adding that ACT is fulfilling that need by producing pastors and theologians who are both spiritually grounded and academically prepared.

The school endorses an academic programme with practical application, ensuring that students not only gain profound theological insights but also develop leadership skills necessary for effective ministry.

"We need redemptive leaders, not perfect people, not those who pretend to have it all figured out, but people who have walked through the fire and still believe in hope and have hope. Leaders who are not afraid of their scars, but have allowed God to use those scars as testimonies of his grace," Mugisha added, emphasising that Africa does not lack vision, talent, or energy, but leaders who are deeply rooted in Christ and shaped by scripture and character.

"We need leaders with humility, leaders who lead with courage, and leaders who lead with hope and purpose."

Mugisha encouraged the graduates to build redemptive churches and communities, mentor young people, and engage in the public sector with integrity and faith.

He reflected on the painful past of churches participating in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and asked the graduates to "prove that out of our pain can come purpose, and out of our suffering can come strength and great vision for generations to come."

Former Education Minister and Ambassador Charles Murigande reminded the graduates that they have been equipped to accurately and diligently understand, interpret, and teach the scriptures in the proper context and meaning with the help of the Holy Spirit.

"You are commissioned and sent, not into comfort, but in a hurting world that is burning for redemption," Murigande said.

He called the church to act as a hospital for the brokenhearted, saying the world urgently needs healing, and the church must be on the frontlines.

"You are agents of social and economic transformation. The degree or diploma you receive today is not just a degree; it is a charge, a responsibility, a holy commission to go into all the world, into hills and villages, into cities and street corners, and bring heaven down," he added.

From classrooms to callings, graduates speak

"We are graduating into service. This legacy we carry is not just theology; it's theological knowledge, it is a lifestyle of surrender, humility, and action. You know, the world doesn't just need more leaders, it needs more Christ-like leaders," said Alexis Manzi, pledging not to seek titles and positions, but transformation.

Lynka Niyomufasha, who earned a Bachelor's in Theology and Leadership, noted how her studies gave her the tools to interpret scripture accurately and discern authentic spiritual teachings.

"I want to tell the youth that theology is not only for the pastors; it is like any other major. It is a course that would help in transforming the country and society's life. It helped me so much, and I would encourage the youth to do it," she added.

Pastor Mary Nyagato of Communaute Des Eglises Libres De Pentecote En Afrique Au Rwanda (CELPAR), graduating with a Post Graduate Diploma, said education made her confident, professional, and ready to show the difference.

"As pastors, we should be able to explain the Bible verses with conviction and knowledge. We first understood the Bible. A calling is important, but learning makes ministry professional," she added.

John Brehm, a graduate from the United States, said he now aspires to minister in Rwanda in the areas of counseling and reconciliation.

Flora Mutamba and John Mutesa, a married couple who graduated with Bachelor's degrees, said studying theology together had strengthened both their marriage and ministry.

Mutesa was a pastor, but Mutamba wasn't, making their conversations and communication hard as they both had very different views.

"Today, our conversations are easy. Back then, when we spoke about religion and the calling, we'd end up in arguments, but now that we've graduated, we are a perfect team. We have great company for each other," said Mutesa.

"We are now going to take a higher step in the ministry, because now we are accredited professionals. We are going to work fearlessly and with confidence."

Pastor Alexis Ntwari of Zion Temple, who completed his Post Graduate Diploma, urged fellow church leaders to seek formal education in theology.

"When you have education, you lead others on the good path. I want to tell other pastors that studying helps boost confidence and helps you to proudly spread the word of God," Ntwari said.