East Africa: CHAN 2024's Kick-Off Delights East Africa Again

6 August 2025
The Independent (Kampala)

CHAN 2024 Results

August 03

Tanzania 2-0 Burkina Faso

August 04

Kenya 1-0 DRC

Morroco 2-0 Angola

Madagascar 0-0 Mauritania

August 05

Niger 0-1 Guinea

Uganda 0-3 Algeria

August 06

Congo 1-1 Sudan 17:00

Senegal 1-0 Nigeria 20:00

NAIROBI, NAIROBI | Xinhua & THE INDEPENDENT | The East African region eventually welcomed a continental football tournament after 49 years as the 2024 Africa Home Nations Championship (CHAN) co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda kicked off on Saturday.

Since its inception in 2009, the biennial CHAN has established itself as a premier continental tournament organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), exclusively for players who compete in their home countries' domestic leagues.

The eighth edition, initially scheduled for February, was delayed to August due to venue issues. It is also the first time for the tournament to be co-hosted by three African countries.

A record total prize of 10.4 million U.S. dollars marked a major financial boost signaling the organization's intentions to elevate the competition's status.

Nineteen teams were divided into four groups, co-host Tanzania opened the tournament with a dream start by beating Burkina Faso 2-0 on Saturday.

Kenya sealed historic win over two-time champions DR Congo 1-0 on Sunday and Uganda was beaten 0-3 on Monday evening by Algeria.

CHAN 2024 STANDINGS

GROUP A

Pos Team GP W D L GF GA GD Pts

1 Morocco 1 1 0 0 1 0 2 3

2 Kenya 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

3 Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

4 DRC 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

5 Angola 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

GROUP B

Pos Team GP W D L GF GA GD Pts

1 Tanzania 1 1 0 0 2 0 0 3

2 Madagascar 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1

3 Mauritania 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1

4 CAR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

5 Burkina Faso 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

GROUP C

Pos Team GP W D L GF GA GD Pts

1 Algeria 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3

2 Guinea 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

3 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

4 Niger 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

5 Uganda 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

GROUP D

Pos Team GP W D L GF GA GD Pts

1 Senegal 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

2 Congo 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

3 Sudan 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

4 Nigeria 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

