Uganda: Ailing 1978 Uganda Cranes Goalkeeper Jamil Kasirye Appeals for Help

Jamil Kasirye, the legendary goalkeeper who helped guide the Uganda Cranes to the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final, is now battling ill health and poverty -- and is appealing to the public and government for urgent medical and financial support.

Now 71, Kasirye lives alone in a dilapidated home in Namataba Town Council, Mukono District.

Once a national hero, he can no longer walk without assistance due to a debilitating knee condition that requires urgent medical treatment.

His deteriorating condition paints a stark picture of how Uganda's former sports icons are often left behind, forgotten despite their contributions to national pride.

Kasirye is one of only eight surviving members of the historic 1978 Cranes squad -- the first Ugandan team to reach the Afcon finals and the only one to go all the way to the final 90 minutes of Africa's premier football tournament.

He was a key figure during that campaign, anchoring the team from the goalposts as they advanced past the group stages before falling 2-0 to hosts Ghana in the final in Accra.

Kasirye was one of the goalkeepers in the squad, a backup to first-choice goalkeeper Paul Ssali.

Born in 1954 in Kasubi, Kampala, Kasirye began his football journey at Namugoona Secondary School before joining Lint. His club career flourished at KCCA and later SC Villa, where he served as captain for six years.

During that time, he lifted two Ugandan Premier League titles with Villa and won the Ugandan Cup three times -- twice with KCCA and once with Villa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also captained the Villa squad that reached the quarterfinals of the 1983 African Cup of Champions Clubs -- one of the club's most celebrated continental performances.

After retiring from the sport, Kasirye took up coaching, working with Iganga, Uganda's U-23 national team, and clubs in Tanzania and Somalia. He would also later coach Kyagwe in the Masaza Cup.

However, he says these roles paid poorly and came with little long-term support. Despite this, he remains proud to have mentored Morley Byekwaso, now head coach of the Uganda Cranes team for the African Nations Championship.

Speaking from his home, Kasirye said he and his teammates from the golden 1978 era have been neglected by the very country they once served.

He claims that the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) once promised to support his medical treatment -- a promise that has yet to be fulfilled.

"I raised the Ugandan flag so high," he said. "But today, I am left to suffer alone."

In a heartfelt appeal, Kasirye called on President Museveni to intervene -- not only with medical assistance but with a financial gesture of appreciation for his service to the nation.

Kasirye's plight is not just a story of personal hardship, but a powerful reminder of the urgent need for structured support systems for retired athletes.

His voice joins a growing call for action from Fufa, the Ministry of Sports, and well-wishers to ensure that those who brought glory to Uganda are not abandoned in their hour of need.