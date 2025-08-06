Uganda: Kampala City Festival Returns On October 5th

The Kampala City Festival, East Africa's biggest city celebration, is making a bold comeback on Sunday, October 5th, 2025 and this time, it's more than a street party.

Organizers have unveiled a new vision that centers around culture, innovation, and sustainability, with activities designed to reflect the values, talents, and aspirations of Kampala's vibrant communities.

According to Sheila Birungi, Chairperson of the Festival and KCCA's Director for Gender, Community Services and Production, this year's edition will go beyond entertainment to become a platform for public engagement, economic empowerment, and environmental action.

"Unlike previous editions that focused mainly on entertainment, this year's festival is a well-thought-out initiative inspired by SDG 11, which calls for inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable cities," said Birungi.

The festival will be a one-day celebration with activities spread across the city and ending at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. Key highlights include a morning float procession featuring government agencies, private companies, schools, cultural institutions, and innovators.

Groups like KCCA, CBS, UBL, MTN, and the Uganda Tourism Board will showcase their contributions to the city's development and culture. The procession will end at Kololo, where the grand exhibition begins.

Kololo will come alive with traditional and contemporary performances, dance troupes, poetry, and storytelling. The stages will represent Uganda's diverse communities and celebrate Kampala's unique identity.

Food courts and culinary exhibitions will offer a wide selection of Ugandan cuisine and street food, giving attendees a taste of local flavors and entrepreneurship.

The festival will also feature activities for all age groups, including children's games, talent contests, storytelling sessions, and cultural knowledge-sharing by elders. Innovators and entrepreneurs will present their solutions to urban challenges, from green energy to smart waste management, showcasing Kampala's potential as a hub for creative solutions.

In the lead-up to the main festival day, KCCA will organize a series of precursor activities aimed at engaging communities and promoting sustainability. These include tree planting, restoration of green spaces, establishment of urban agriculture demonstration gardens, clean-up drives, and community dialogues.

"These events are more than a build-up; they are a call to action," said Birungi. "We want people not just to attend the festival but to contribute to shaping a better, greener Kampala."

The festival is open to everyone Kampala residents, tourists, government institutions, private sector players, schools, religious and cultural institutions, creatives, and development partners.

It is designed as a unifying celebration, encouraging people from all walks of life to come together in shared joy and purpose.

In a time when urban life is increasingly challenged by disconnection, pollution, and economic stress, the Kampala City Festival is being positioned as a unifying platform for change, hope, and celebration.

"It's a time to pause and appreciate who we are as a city, how far we have come, and where we are going," Birungi said.

"It's about reclaiming public space not just for partying, but for purpose."

With preparations already underway, KCCA is calling on all stakeholders to support and participate. Whether through sponsorship, showcasing, volunteering, or attending, all are invited to take part in shaping Kampala's future.