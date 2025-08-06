Namibia: Govt Launches New Digital, Emergency Telecommunications Plans

Minister of information and communication technology chnology Emma Theofelus on Tuesday officially launched the National Digital Strategy (NDS) and the National Emergency Telecommunications Plan (NETP).

The NDS is designed to serve as a framework for Namibia's holistic digital advancement and to support socio-economic and environmental development through technological innovation.

The NETP, meanwhile, facilitates communication and the sharing of information on natural hazards and disaster risks. It also guides the implementation of telecommunications systems to respond effectively to disasters across government, society and between public and private entities.

In a statement delivered on her behalf at the launch in Windhoek, Theofelus highlighted the benefits of the NETP.

"The NETP will enable better coordination, quicker responses and stronger national capabilities to protect our citizens and infrastructure when disaster strikes," she said.

"Let us work together to ensure that this plan becomes a living instrument, one that strengthens our resilience and safeguards every Namibian, regardless of their location," the minister added, calling for collaboration in implementing the plan.

Turning to the NDS, Theofelus stressed that digitalisation has become a necessity rather than an option, describing it as fundamental.

She noted that as technology transforms life and work and reshapes economies across the world in the fourth industrial revolution, the NDS provides a clear pathway to ensure that no Namibian is left behind in the digital journey.

"To the youth of Namibia, this strategy pertains to your future. To the entrepreneurs, it concerns your ideas. To educators, healthcare professionals, farmers and labourers, it aims to simplify your lives, enhance your opportunities and amplify your voice in the digital realm," she said.

"The Namibian government reaffirms its commitment to leading this transformation, not in isolation, but in close partnership with all stakeholders in every sector of society," she concluded, reaffirming the country's dedication to digital advancement.