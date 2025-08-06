Namibia: AUs School Appeals for Blanket Donations Amid Freezing Weather

6 August 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A Marmer Primary School teacher at Aus is appealing for donations of blankets for pupils amid the cold weather.

Aus was struck with a not so rare cold snap on Tuesday, with snow falling and temperatures plummeting to -1°C, exceptionally harsh conditions for the region.

Many pupils at Marmer Primary, particularly those staying in the school hostel, are bearing the brunt of the severe weather.

Hileni Shikongo, a teacher at the school, says they already have a lack of beds and mattresses.

"I was doing an analysis at the hostel today due to the extreme cold weather and snow that we received today and most of the pupils do not have good blankets for this weather," she says.

According to Shilongo, the situation has grown urgent due to the absence of insulation in the hostel facilities.

The lack of proper ceilings allows cold air to seep in, making already challenging conditions significantly worse.

Parents, many of whom come from low-income backgrounds, are unable to provide additional bedding or warm clothing for their children.

The teacher's plea has highlighted the vulnerability of rural pupils and the pressing need for community support.

Local organisations and individuals wishing to help are encouraged to contact the school directly to arrange for donations.

