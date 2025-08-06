Namibia: ACC Investigator Claims Dunaiski Was Paid N$10 000 By Austin Elindi

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigator Oberty Inambao alleges that former National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) commercial manager Olivia Dunaiski was paid N$10 000 by Erongo Petroleum CC's Austin Elindi.

The payment was made around August 2022.

Inambao said this while testifying in the ongoing bail application of six persons accused of conducting fraudulent activities against Namcor.

"There was an amount i already mentioned before the court which is N$10 000, which happened, I believe around the first week or the second week of August which was paid to Miss Dunaiski by Mr Austin Elindi," he said.

Inambao said Dunaiski was a member of a Namcor credit committee that approved credit extensions for Erongo Petroleum.

He says an ACC investigation revealed that Erongo Petroleum made payments to three committee members, which were Dunaiski, Namcor finance executive Jeniffer Hamukwaya and former logistics manager Cedric Willemse.

"Evidence also established that there were payments being made to the three credit committee members by Erongo Petroleum when they were the ones that were actually the people that were approving the supply of fuel to such an extent," the investigator testified.

He went on to say from 27 May 2022, multiple transactions totaling N$950 000 were made into the account of Panduleni Farming, an entity owned by the husband of former finance executive Jeniffer Hamukwaya.

On 17 December 2022, another N$500 000 payment was made by Erongo Petroleum, through Quality Meat Supplies to Panduleni Farming.

"[A]nd I'm saying the transaction is interesting because on the 14th of December 2022, Miss Hamukwaya approved a purchase order in favour of Erongo Petroleum, where they received petroleum products to the value of over N$22 million," Inambao explained.

He added that Willemse, through Quality Meat Supplies received N$1.6 million between 15 July and November 2022.

Dunaiski later on resigned from Namcor and joined Erongo Petroleum, and established a romantic relationship with Elindi, Inambao said.

He, however, could not say whether the relationship started while she was at Namcor.