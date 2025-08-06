Uganda: Joseph Kabuleta Dismisses Claims of Suspension, Reaffirms Leadership of Need

6 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Penny Atukunda

If you've been following the latest political developments, you'll know that Joseph Kabuleta, the President of the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED), has come out strongly to refute reports suggesting his suspension. Speaking during an appearance on Sanyuka Morning Xpress, Kabuleta made it clear that he remains firmly in charge of the party.

"I am the President of NEED and I will remain President until 2030," he stated. "I also serve as the party's Presidential Flag Bearer. The so-called suspension is null and void."

Kabuleta criticised how a recent National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting was convened, calling it unconstitutional. "According to our constitution, the President is the one who calls and chairs NEC meetings. That meeting was irregular and, therefore, no legitimate decisions were made," he explained.

He also expressed disappointment that the media ran the story without giving him the right of response. "I don't blame the media, but at the very least, they should have sought a comment from me," he noted.

Kabuleta alleged that there are individuals within the party who were planted to cause internal disruption. "As long as you're in opposition, there will always be people sent to disorganise you. One of them even worked as my driver--he followed me everywhere, and I didn't know he was on a mission," he revealed.

Despite the internal challenges, Kabuleta remains resolute. "We started this party with a clear mission. Some people joined later and got positions, but I'm still in total control. The NEC will sit only when I call it, and as Chief Spokesperson, I'll communicate any resolutions."

