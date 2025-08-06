Somalia: Former Somali Minister Slams Government Over Vetting of Foreign Diplomats

Mogadishu — Somalia's former Minister of Petroleum and Minerals, Abdirizak Omar Mohamed, has strongly criticized the federal government over what he described as its failure to thoroughly vet foreign diplomats appointed to the country.

In a post shared on his official X account, Abdirizak warned that the lack of scrutiny reflects institutional negligence within the country's foreign affairs apparatus. He called the situation a "national embarrassment" and a "blunder that cannot be ignored."

"The government has failed in one of its most basic responsibilities -- verifying who is being accepted to represent other nations in Somalia. Allowing diplomats with hidden agendas opens dangerous doors," he wrote.

While Abdirizak did not name any specific individual, his remarks come amid growing controversy over the appointment of Ethiopia's new ambassador to Somalia, Suleiman Dedefo, who previously voiced support for the separatist Somaliland.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud officially received Dedefo's credentials on Tuesday, sparking criticism online and among opposition figures.

Tensions between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa have escalated since early 2024, after Ethiopia signed a controversial maritime access deal with Somaliland.

The Somali government has repeatedly condemned the agreement as a violation of its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The former minister's comments have sparked widespread debate on Somali social media, with many users backing his concerns. In contrast, others urged the government to address the growing unease over its diplomatic policies publicly.