Africa Advances Next Phase of Key Climate Program Ahead of COP30

ADDIS ABABA - Africa is moving forward with finalizing the second phase of the Climate for Development in Africa (ClimDev-Africa) Program business plan, aiming for completion before November 10, 2025, according to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

A major step toward that goal, according to ECA, was the successful convening of the ClimDev-Africa Joint Working Group and stakeholder planning workshop, held from July 29 to 31, 2025, in Nairobi. The event marked a pivotal moment in Africa's climate resilience agenda.

Bringing together 50 participants, the workshop acted as a catalyst for shaping the updated business plan. According to ECA, the sessions focused on Africa's emerging climate priorities and emphasized innovative financing strategies critical to supporting adaptation efforts across the continent.

ECA said in a statement that the workshop drew representatives from a wide range of African and international institutions, underlining the spirit of collaboration essential to tackling the region's escalating climate risks. At its core, the gathering aimed to refine the blueprint for ClimDev- Africa Phase II, ensuring it integrates high-impact, forward-looking solutions alongside responses to traditional climate challenges.

In addition to updating the business plan, the workshop addressed governance reforms, proposed a targeted communication plan to boost stakeholder engagement through 2030, and established clear targets for implementation.

Participants also visited the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC), a major beneficiary of ClimDev-Africa funding. The support has enabled ICPAC to make significant advances in weather observation, forecasting infrastructure, and regional climate capacity, especially across East Africa and the Horn of Africa.

The statement noted that the outcomes of the Nairobi workshop represent a significant milestone in Africa's journey toward climate resilience, adaptation, and sustainable development. By building consensus and charting a unified path forward, stakeholders have laid a stronger foundation for transformative climate action across the continent.

As Africa prepares for upcoming global climate negotiations including COP30, the commitments made in Nairobi signal a renewed drive for collaborative solutions and innovative partnerships. These will be vital for addressing data gaps, informing policy, and ensuring Africa's full participation in global climate platforms, ECA stated.

The ClimDev-Africa Programme is a joint initiative of the African Union Commission (AUC), UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), and the African Development Bank (AfDB). It was established with a mandate from African leaders to anchor the continent's strategic response to climate change.

BY YOHANES JEMANEH

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 6 AUGUST 2025