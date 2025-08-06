Ethiopia: ACS2 Leads Bold Climate Action With Homegrown Innovations, Technologies

Climate change presents major challenges to Africa, impacting its ecosystems, economies, and communities. The continent is experiencing rising temperatures, which can lead to heat waves, affecting human health and agriculture. It is also plagued by recurring droughts and water shortages. Especially in the Sahel and Southern Africa, more frequent and intense droughts are occurring, reducing water availability for drinking and irrigation.

Climate change has various impacts on the agriculture sector. Many studies show that shifts in temperature and rainfall patterns threaten food security by decreasing crop yields. Staple crops such as maize, wheat, and sorghum are especially vulnerable. Additionally, heat stress and water shortages can negatively affect livestock health and productivity.

In response to these challenges, Africa organized its own climate summit. Kenya hosted the first Africa Climate Summit (ACS) in March 2023. The main goal of the summit was to deliver innovative climate finance and green growth solutions to Africa and the rest of the world.

The conference concluded with commitments and announcements of USD 26 billion from public, private, and multilateral development banks, charitable foundations, and other development financing partners. In this regard, the initial ACS was successful. The summit also concluded with a declaration that it will be held biennially, with the next ACS scheduled for 2025.

The Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) will be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from September 8-10, 2025. Co-convened by the Government of Ethiopia and the African Union Commission, the biennial summit will be held under the theme "Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa's Resilient and Green Development." The two strategic pillars of the ACS2 would be showcasing the Africa-led Climate Solutions and unlocking climate Finance.

The summit seeks to center Africa's ambition and homegrown solutions -- positioning the continent as a driving force in the global climate response. The climate crisis is escalating - 2024 is on record as the hottest year, and 2025 is on course to surpass it. African countries remain highly vulnerable to these impacts, despite contributing less than 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

ACS2 aims to build on and implement the strong commitments made in 2023 during the inaugural summit, which resulted in the Nairobi Declaration --a 11-point call to action that signified Africa's unified stance on climate action.

Climate finance at a scale that adequately addresses adaptation and Africa's development imperative, rooted in green industrialization, is one of the core agendas for ACS2.

On the one hand, African countries remain grossly disadvantaged in accessing the climate finance necessary to adapt and build resilience to the climate crisis. This forces them to spend more than 5% of their GDP responding to climate change, diverting national resources from other development priorities like health and education.

Conversely, Africa is building unstoppable momentum for a just energy transition anchored in its right to development. ACS2 will seek to reaffirm Africa's desire to scale renewable energy capacity to 300 GW by 2030 to enable universal energy access and green industrialization. By utilizing its vast renewable resources and critical minerals, Africa will be signaling its commitment to shift energy-intensive manufacturing and value-addition back to the continent to drive the creation of jobs and grow our economies.

The ACS2, which is expected to bring together 45+ African heads of State, will seek to spotlight Africa's leadership and innovation in addressing the climate crisis and provide the continent's formal position ahead of COP30.

African Union Commission Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment Commissioner Moses Vilakati said that "Recognizing that Africa leads the world in solar energy potential, with vast areas receiving over 2,000 kWh/m² annually, the ACS2 aims to accelerate climate solutions and financing for Africa's green development, with a strong emphasis on renewable energy as a transformative force."

He added that "Africa faces a significant climate finance gap. Only 18% of annual mitigation needs are funded, just 20% of adaptation needs are covered, and only 18% of total climate finance is sourced from private sources far below global averages. While Africa needs $3 trillion for climate goals, only $30 billion was received between 2021-2022."

Hence, "ACS2 is our moment to lead, innovate, and deliver. United by our common interests in achieving Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063, we must promote inclusive Climate Governance that leaves no one behind for the Africa We Want."

Ethiopian Ministry of Planning and Development State Minister Seyoum Mekonen stated that "The Africa Climate Summit is not just another event--it is Africa's moment to lead. This is our COP. ACS2 is where bold ideas meet climate justice, and where collective momentum becomes a movement.

Africa is too often seen only as a victim of climate change, but that story is incomplete. We are a continent of solutions--scaling climate-smart agriculture, protecting forests with digital tools, deploying solar-powered irrigation and early warning systems, advancing indigenous knowledge, creating green jobs for youth and women, and mobilizing political will at the highest levels. ACS2 is our chance to show the world that Africa is not waiting; we are leading."

He added that "More than 45 official events are programmed around the Summit's themes; Over 400 side events registered; 74 pavilion spaces are also registered; More than 25 formal consultations conducted with AU Member States, UN agencies, the diplomatic communities, development partners, private sectors, CSOs, and faith-based organizations, among others."

Abas Mohammed, Co-chair of the Content and Program Committee of ACS2 and CEO, Environment and Climate Change Policy, Strategy Analysis and Mainstreaming, Ministry of Planning and Development, Ethiopia noted that "The Second Africa Climate Summit is built on scalable climate finance as its foundation and will spotlight homegrown, African-led solutions-- especially in adaptation and resilience-- that are already delivering real impact.

A key outcome of ACS2 is to elevate these initiatives with global relevance--from large-scale reforestation and drought-resilient farming to renewable energy expansion--demonstrating that Africa is not only adapting but leading, and that investing in African solutions benefits the entire planet.

ACS2 moves beyond declarations to delivery, carrying political weight and reinforcing Africa's unified call to reform global climate finance architecture. The Summit will interrogate whether current finance mechanisms are fit for purpose, push for more accessible grant funding, and expand highly concessional financing for adaptation projects that drive social and economic benefits."

"The Flagship Report of African-led initiatives and programs will also be a key output of the ACS2, showcasing the action on the ground," he explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Ethiopia International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Harsan Nyambe, Director, Sustainable Environment and Blue Economy, African Union Commission, highlighted that "Africa is facing increasingly frequent and prolonged extreme weather events, from multi-year droughts in East Africa to floods and cold snaps that threaten lives and livelihoods.

These climate shocks affect every sector, particularly agriculture and fisheries, making locally tailored, multi-hazard early warning systems critical for preparedness and adaptation. Such systems must integrate meteorological data, disaster and health monitoring, and indigenous knowledge to help communities protect crops, livestock, and livelihoods.

The African Union is supporting member states and regional communities with equipment, training, and coordinated early warning initiatives, which will be highlighted at the Summit, including the launch of a new AU project on early warning and adaptation."

It is true that tackling the effects of climate change in Africa necessitates immediate action at both the local and global levels. This includes developing adaptation measures, investing in sustainable practices, building community resilience, and encouraging cross-border cooperation. Therefore, the ACS2 is critical for African countries to properly address difficulties and create a sustainable future.

It also provides a venue for African states to express their concerns and priorities surrounding climate change, highlighting the importance of international support and cooperation in addressing these serious issues.

BY EPHREM ANDARGACHEW

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 6 AUGUST 2025