Ethiopia: WFP Urges Urgent Global Action to End Hunger Amid Soaring Food Insecurity

ADDIS ABABA -- The World Food Programme (WFP) has called for urgent and collective global action to end hunger, as acute food insecurity continues to rise sharply in crisis-affected regions across the world.

WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain told The Ethiopian Herald that governments must build cross-sectoral partnerships that combine humanitarian aid with long-term development strategies. She emphasized that breaking the cycle of hunger, instability, and fragility is key to achieving lasting food security.

"We all recognize the difficulty of tackling food insecurity in complex environments. But it is essential that we do. Governments are now aligning emergency assistance with programs that build resilience and reduce long-term humanitarian needs," she noted.

The 2025 Global Report on Food Crises reveals that 295 million people face acute food insecurity globally, with at least 80% living in areas hit by recurrent or protracted crises. Cindy warned that where food systems collapse, the risk of conflict and instability increases.

"National strategies can unlock the investments needed to drive transformation. Sharing scalable, practical solutions will help deliver real change on the ground," she said, adding: "I hope we leave here more determined to turn ambition into action."

Despite pledges to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the global community is falling short. With only five years remaining, more countries are projected to miss the 2030 nutrition targets than reach them.

"Every year, we produce enough food to feed the global population, yet millions still go hungry. That is unacceptable," McCain stressed. "Rising food prices, fueled by inequality and crises, have made even basic items unaffordable for many families."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, food prices have surged by at least 50% in nearly 40 countries with some seeing spikes of over 100%. These economic shocks, coupled with conflict and climate change, continue to trap vulnerable families in cycles of hunger and poverty.

However, Cindy expressed optimism that hunger and malnutrition are not inevitable. "With political will, resources, and cooperation, we can end hunger. We have the tools, knowledge, and science but we need greater investment to scale impact."

She concluded by urging all stakeholders to renew their commitment to a hunger-free world. "Let's not see hunger as inevitable. Let us act now together and ensure every family lives with dignity and hope."

