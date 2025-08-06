Rwanda: 10 Govt Institutions Could Be Investigated Over Questionable Spending

Members of Parliament on Tuesday, August 5, called on the Ministry of Justice to instruct the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) to investigate questionable expenditure amounting to more than Rwf5 billion across several government institutions.

The call was part of the resolutions passed by the Chamber of Deputies during a plenary session that adopted the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report, based on findings from the Office of the Auditor General for the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

According to the MPs, the questionable expenditures include overstated values, overpayments, inadequately supported spending, and major discrepancies in similar tenders awarded to different contractors.

In this article, The New Times presents some of the institutions flagged by MPs and the amounts they want investigated.

1. Ministry of Sports

According to the report, Rwf151,913,592 was transferred from the sports ministry to several sports federations, but no explanation was provided on how the funds were used. An additional Rwf991,181,282 lacked full supporting documentation. The MPs want prosecutors to investigate this.

2. Road Maintenance Fund

At the Road Maintenance Fund, MPs say Rwf425,730,910 was disbursed to districts for road repairs, but no reports were submitted on how the money was spent. A further Rwf12,000,000 was paid for bamboo planting as part of the Jomba-Shyira road project, during the implementation of the road rehabilitation contract. This also, according to the report, was not adequately accounted for.

3. Nyagatare District

At Nyagatare District, MPs say, some Rwf31,835,634 was expected to be recovered from invoices already paid out, but no recovery was made.

4. Ruhango District

Here, the report pointed out that the district overpaid Rwf103,206,365 to a contractor due to failure to negotiate prices beforehand. Another Rwf13,294,930 was paid for work that was not carried out in the construction of the Vunga I and Rwamakungu bridges.

5. Ministry of Trade and Industry

At the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the report noted that Rwf300,739,824 was paid for additional work under the water pipeline project at Kigali Logistics Platform (KLP), but the contract was never amended to reflect the changes. Furthermore, Rwf227,404,983 was paid for overstated quantities and duplicated items.

6. Musanze District

At Musanze District, the report says that there were issues at the Gakangaga-Munindi water pipeline project, where Rwf36,689,073 was paid without clear documentation of the work done. Rwf41,830,164 was paid for a study and design review that should have been covered by the contractor.

Another Rwf60,640,286 was added to the contract after signing, without approval from the tender committee, and Rwf81,225,475 was paid for extra work without explanation.

7. WASAC

The Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC), through its Rwanda Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Programme (RSWSSP), is also among the institutions that parliament has called on the prosecution to investigate.

According to the report, Rwf430,847,176 was paid for overstated quantities under the Sake water project. In the Kivu Belt Phase I project, Rwf812,873,300 was paid without clear details of work done. Similarly, Rwf602,972,100 was paid under the Muhazi water project without proper justification.

8. Burera District

In Burera, the construction of the district office had some questionable spending, according to the report. Here, Rwf27,343,461 is said to have been paid for some specific works that did not get done, and Rwf5,392,270 was paid for duplicated items in the contract.

9. Ministry of Education

The committee also called on investigation of the Ministry of Education's Rwanda Quality Basic Education for Human Capital Development Project, where several technical teacher training colleges (TTCs) were cited for overpayments.

The report claims that TTC Mururu in Rusizi District was overpaid Rwf9,969,088, TTC Saint Jean Baptiste Cyahinda in Nyaruguru received Rwf16,191,522 more than required, TTC Rubengera in Karongi was overpaid Rwf15,219,782, TTC Zaza in Ngoma was overpaid Rwf12,452,446, and GS Zaza received an excess of Rwf11,046,395.

10. Rwanda Housing Authority

At Rwanda Housing Authority, the MPs want the Bumbogo affordable housing project investigated. Here, the report noted that Rwf102,120,435 was paid for materials that exceeded what was actually used. Another Rwf376,561,299 was paid above the actual cost of workers' insurance for the Gahanga housing project.

In addition, the report noted that three companies were awarded contracts at different prices by the housing authority, despite having similar terms of reference. One was awarded the contract at Rwf125,000,000, another at Rwf127,000,000, and the third at Rwf385,000,000.

MP Valens Muhakwa, chairperson of the PAC, pointed out a disparity of Rwf260 million between the highest and lowest contracts for the same type of work.