Namibia: St Paul's Shines At Cape Hockey Tournament

6 August 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

St Paul's College excelled at the recent Cape Town International Hockey Tournament by winning the silver medal in the Girls Elite competition.

Besides that, their boys' team was also in fine form in the Boys Evolve category, where they also won the silver medal to gain promotion to the A category next year.

Hosted annually by Pure Travel, the Cape Town International Hockey Tournament has become a premier platform for school hockey excellence across the region and beyond.

This year, 60 boys' and girls' teams battled it out for medals, bringing together top talent from South Africa, Namibia, and even the United Kingdom for a week of high-intensity competition.

In the Girls Elite category, St Paul's beat Worcester Gimnasium 10-0 and La Rochelle Girls 3-0, before drawing their final group match 1-1 against Reddam House Constantia. That put them through to the knockout stages where they beat Millfield of England 2-1 on a shootout in the quarter-finals after the teams were tied 1-1 at full time.

In the semi-finals, they came up against Paarl Girls High and won a close encounter 2-1 to reach the final. Here they once again met Reddam House Constantia, but this time ended on the losing side, going down 3-1.

In the boys' competition, St Paul's competed in the Evolve category where they won all their group matches, beating The Settlers High School 3-1, HTS Drostdy 4-1, and Pinelands High School 4-2.

In the quarter-finals, they beat Edgemead High School 1-0 to progress to the semi-finals where they beat Curro Durbanville High School 5-4 on a shootout after a full-time score of 2-2.

In the final, they suffered their first defeat of the tournament, going down 2-1 to Bridge House School from Franschhoek, but by reaching the final, they gained promotion to the A category next year.

St Paul's College is slowly cementing itself as a rising powerhouse in international school hockey. With several of their players already having represented Namibia's u16, u18 and u21 national teams, as well as top clubs in the country, St Paul's College is steadily becoming a cornerstone of hockey development in the region. Their structured play, tactical discipline, and resilience under pressure was on full display throughout the tournament.

This tournament marks the second international silver medal this year for the girls' team, who continue to impress on the international stage. With continued support and exposure, St Paul's College is fast becoming a pipeline for Namibian hockey excellence--and a team that commands international respect.

