Ghana: Alhaji Salifu Abdul-Rahaman Appointed the Ghanaian Times Editor

Alhaji Salifu Abdul-Rahaman has been appointed as the substantive Editor of The Ghanaian Times.

His appointment, which took effect from Friday, August 1, 2025, followed approval by the Board and Management of the New Times Corporation (NTC), after months of searching to replace the former Editor, Mr Dave Agbenu.

A letter signed by Mr Martin Adu-Owusu, the Managing Director of the NTC, and sighted by the news desk said: "Reference to your application for the advertised position of Editor of The Ghanaian Times Newspaper and successful interview dated July 16, 2025, we are pleased to appoint you as Editor of the newspaper effective August 1, 2025. Congratulations on your new role!"

Prior to his appointment, Alhaji Abdul-Rahaman served in the capacity as Acting Editor of the newspaper for nearly seven months.

Related Articles

Risen through

the ranks

Having risen through the ranks as a cub reporter, Chief Reporter, Assistant Editor, Senior Assistant Editor and Deputy Editor of the newspaper. Alhaji, as he is affectionately called by his colleagues, comes to his new position with a wealth of experience under his belt.

He was officially employed in October 2003, after serving as a stringer for a couple of years with the Corporation and as he puts it, "I have over the years gained a wealth of in-depth experience in news gathering, editing, and editorial management, as well as institutional memory."

"It is with great excitement that I am confirmed as Editor after seven months of unwavering dedication to duty as Acting Editor. I express my gratitude to Allah (God), and to the Board, Management, and workers of the NTC for their unflinching support and cooperation in my journey so far," he told this reporter.

Alhaji Abdul-Rahaman said his goal was to help the NTC retain its loyal readership and reposition The Ghanaian Times as the most preferred newspaper in terms of accuracy, readership, and business, in today's highly competitive media landscape.

This, he explained, aligns with the NTC's vision of being the most reliable and sustainably profitable multimedia business organisation in Ghana, West Africa, and beyond.

Committment

"I am deeply committed to the values of ethical journalism, professionalism, and innovation. I will continue to work with the Editorial team and Management to strengthen our news-gathering and dissemination systems and uphold The Ghanaian Times' editorial independence and credibility," he said.

With a renewed sense of purpose, he is expected to bring his wealth of experience and institutional knowledge to provide the Editorial team with exemplary leadership and technical direction into the next chapter of excellence, in line with the newspaper's slogan: The Most Authoritative Newspaper--the reader's preferred medium of news and information.

Prior to joining the journalism profession, Alhaji Abdul-Rahaman worked from 1990 to 1997 as a field worker at the Navrongo Health Research Centre, rising through the ranks to become a Principal Field Supervisor.

His early work included the Ghana Vitamin A Supplementation Trial (Ghana VAST), which contributed to improving the health of study subjects in the Kassena-Nankana area of the Upper East Region.

During his time at the Navrongo Health Research Centre, he worked under Dr Fred Binka now Professor (Emeritus), a renowned epidemiologist and Chair of the Ghana Health Service Governing Board on the Mosquito Bed Net Studies, which later influenced national health policy.

Alhaji Abdul-Rahaman holds a Diploma in Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism, now the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UNIMAC).

He also holds a Master of Social Studies degree from the prestigious University of Ghana, Legon and is a proud alumnus of Navrongo Senior High School (NABIA), Northern School of Business in Tamale and Zamse Secondary Technical School in Bolgatanga .

Alhaji Abdul-Rahaman is a member of the Ghana Journalists Association and served on the Inter-Ministerial Ad Hoc Committee at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the planning and execution of activities to mark United Nations Day and the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Awards

He has a number of awards and honours to his credit.

Notably, he received the UNICEF and Department of Children's award for his article "Female Genital Mutilation is Outmoded", published in the April 18, 2002 issue of the Daily Graphic.

He is also a proud recipient of an award from the Africa Media and Malaria Research Network.

Additionally, he received a certificate for successfully participating in the High-Level Partnership Programme for Economic Development Strategy (Ghana), held from August 16 to August 22, 2015 in South Korea.

Among the high-profile assignments he has covered include; the National Reconciliation Commission, the Bediako Commission on Pension Reforms, the Ghana@50 Commission of Enquiry, the Georgina Wood Committee investigations into the disappearance of cocaine from the MV Benjamin vessel, proceedings of the Parliament of Ghana, and the Pan-African Parliament in Midrand, South Africa.

Alhaji Abdul-Rahaman has also covered international assignments in South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Niger, and Togo.