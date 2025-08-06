Algeria: Ceremony Marking National Army Day Wraps Up

Algiers — The ceremony marking the National Army Day, chaired by the President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, wrapped up Monday afternoon at the National Army Circle in Beni Messous, Algiers.

During the ceremony, the President of the Republic honoured the retired members of the People's National Army, the descendant of the National Liberation Army, families of the martyrs of national duty, and those who have been seriously disabled or injured in the fight against terrorism.

At the end of the ceremony, the President of the Republic took a souvenir photo with all the honoured members before leaving the National Army Circle, where he was greeted, upon his departure, by the deputy minister to the Minister of National Defence, Chief of the Army Staff, General Saïd Chanegriha.