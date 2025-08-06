Congo-Kinshasa: Beni - La Monusco Construit UN Bâtiment Pour La Société Civile

press release

Civil society in the territory of Beni, in North Kivu, will soon have a functional building to meet, deliberate and work in better conditions. Construction work began on Tuesday, August 5 in Oicha, the territorial capital, by MONUSCO's Civil Affairs Section.

Funded for $48,000 USD under MONUSCO's Quick Impact Projects (QIP) program, this project responds to a long-standing demand expressed by local actors. Once completed, the building will include several spaces: an executive office, another for the rapporteur, a reception area with secretariat, an archival space, as well as a large meeting room fully equipped with computer and office equipment.

« Having a proper office for civil society was a real need. It is from this place that we will organize our reflections, our advocacy actions, and effectively respond to community expectations », explains Richard Kirimba, vice-president of civil society in the territory of Beni.

Territorial authorities have also welcomed the initiative. Colonel Marcel Kaloni, deputy administrator of the territory, recalled the fundamental role that civil society plays in local governance :

« Civil society here is our partner. It is not a rival to authority. Without it, we would often be disconnected from the realities of the population. »

For MONUSCO, this project is part of a strategy of local empowerment and strengthening democratic governance. Scheduled to last three months, the construction of this building illustrates the Mission's commitment to sustainably supporting citizen dynamics, by supporting their role of oversight and dialogue with authorities.

By strengthening these local capacities, MONUSCO contributes to preparing a peaceful transition toward governance fully assumed by territorial actors. Wherever it is present, the Mission works in close collaboration with civil society. These regular exchanges allow for better information sharing and give rise to concrete initiatives that support its peacekeeping mandate.