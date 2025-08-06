Zimbabwe: Serial Attempted Murder and Robbery Suspect Arrested in Bulawayo

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a 25-year-old Bulawayo man who is a suspect in a spate of robbery and attempted murder cases in the city.

Ndumiso Nxumalo is accused of committing the offences between June 2 and July 24 2025, in Cowdray Park and surrounding areas, Bulawayo.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said his accomplice, Themba Moyo, is yet to be arrested.

"The suspect, along with his accomplice, Themba Moyo, who is yet to be arrested, would mostly target complainants who will be walking at night.

"They would then attack the complainants threatening them with knives, a machete and an axe, " Nyathi said in a statement.

Police investigations led to the recovery of eight smartphones from a cellphone dealer in Bulawayo Central District and the subsequent arrest of the suspect.

Nxumalo is clearing seven cases of robbery and a case of attempted murder which occurred in Cowdray Park.

According to the police, in one of the cases, the suspects attacked a complainant who was walking in Cowdray Park on July 15 2025.

"They threatened him with knives and an axe before robbing him of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone, cash and other valuables.

"On 21st July 2025, in Bulawayo Central Business District, the suspects posed as genuine commuters seeking transport to Cowdray Park.

"They boarded a Toyota Wish vehicle. Upon arrival in Cowdray Park, they produced knives and an axe before robbing the complainant of his car and other valuables. The motor vehicle was later dumped in Tsholotsho."

On July 24 2025, the suspects attacked a 56-year-old man near Tategulu Primary School, Cowdray Park.

It is alleged that they threatened him with knives and an axe before robbing him of a Samsung Galaxy A16 cellphone and other valuables.

They went on to attack a 52-year-old man near Emagasini, Cowdray Park, Bulawayo. They struck him on the forehead with an axe and robbed him of a black satchel and a speaker.