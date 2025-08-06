South Africa: SAWS Warns of Cold Weather Conditions

6 August 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that a cut-off-low is expected to result in cloudy and cold conditions over the central and eastern parts of the country between Wednesday and Thursday.

These weather conditions will be accompanied by isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga, North West and KwaZulu-Natal.

"Snowfall is also expected over the escarpments of the Eastern Cape and Lesotho," the weather service said.

The weather service will continue to monitor any further developments relating to the weather systems and will issue subsequent updates as required.

Weather updates will be shared on the following platforms: X (@SAWeatherServic), Facebook (South African Weather Service) or other SAWS-supported social media.

