Kenya: CS Ruku Dismisses Rigging Claims, Says Development Will Secure Ruto Second Term

Nairobi — Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has dismissed claims that President William Ruto plans to rig the 2027 General Election, describing the allegations as baseless and politically driven.

Speaking during a government outreach event in Chakaleri, Mwatate, Ruku urged politicians to stop peddling what he termed as falsehoods and instead focus on acknowledging the development milestones being achieved under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

"President Ruto will win the next General Election not through manipulation, but because of his tangible track record in service delivery," Ruku said.

"These are not just promises real, visible projects are already changing lives on the ground, in under two years."

Ruku said the government had channelled more than Sh3 billion into development projects in Taita Taveta County across infrastructure, housing, education, energy, and trade. He said these investments were a testament to the administration's commitment to the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Among the infrastructure highlights are the ongoing construction of the 70-kilometre Elasit-Njukini-Taveta Road and the tarmacking of the 58-kilometre Mtomwagodi-Bare-Idage-Bura Road. The projects are expected to boost market access and improve transport connectivity in the region.

In the housing sector, the Affordable Housing Programme has injected Ksh 2 billion into the construction of low-cost units. Ruku said the initiative is tackling the housing deficit while also creating jobs for young people.

On education, the Cabinet Secretary noted that Taita Taveta University had received Ksh 750 million for the construction of 1,700 student hostel units, helping address accommodation shortages. Additionally, 58 new classrooms have been built across 68 schools in Mwatate, as part of the continued rollout of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Ruku said the government had also prioritised rural electrification, with Ksh 200 million committed to 15 new power projects and a further Ksh 60 million allocated to 10 upcoming initiatives under the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC).

In the trade sector, Matunge Market in Mwatate is now 90% complete. Ruku said the modern facility is part of a broader national effort to improve trading centres and stimulate local commerce.

He reiterated that the government's focus remains on grassroots empowerment and economic transformation, stating that the results on the ground will form the foundation of President Ruto's re-election campaign.

"The Kenya Kwanza government is focused on delivering meaningful development to the people. That will be the basis of our victory not propaganda," he said.