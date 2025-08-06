Africa Climate Summit in Ethiopia to Attract Between 20,000 and 25,000 for Bold Climate Action

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Planning and Development has announced that the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2), set to take place in Addis Ababa from September 8 to 10, 2025, is expected to attract between 20,000 and 25,000 participants.

The summit will be held at the Addis International Convention Center.

ACS2 seeks to strengthen Africa's leadership and unity in tackling climate change through innovative, sustainable, and inclusive solutions.

Under the theme "Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa's Resilient and Green Development," the event will highlight Africa's voice in global climate discourse, mobilize climate finance, and promote transformative initiatives such as Ethiopia's Green Legacy.

These preliminary sessions are designed to engage youth, marginalized communities, and other stakeholders to contribute their perspectives and priorities ahead of the main conference, it was learned.

State Minister of Planning and Development, Seyoum Mekonnen, briefed the media that the summit's theme reflects the continent's determination to move beyond narratives of vulnerability.

Instead, Africa seeks to assert its role as a proactive source of climate innovation and solutions, he added.

"The Africa Climate Summit is a pivotal moment for the continent to present a unified voice and make decisive commitments to combat climate change," Seyoum said, adding that: "Africa is no longer just a victim of climate impacts; it is a leader in creating sustainable and locally-driven responses."