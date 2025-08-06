Africa Climate Summit in Ethiopia to Attract Between 20,000 and 25,000 for Bold Climate Action

6 August 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Planning and Development has announced that the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2), set to take place in Addis Ababa from September 8 to 10, 2025, is expected to attract between 20,000 and 25,000 participants.

The summit will be held at the Addis International Convention Center.

ACS2 seeks to strengthen Africa's leadership and unity in tackling climate change through innovative, sustainable, and inclusive solutions.

Under the theme "Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa's Resilient and Green Development," the event will highlight Africa's voice in global climate discourse, mobilize climate finance, and promote transformative initiatives such as Ethiopia's Green Legacy.

These preliminary sessions are designed to engage youth, marginalized communities, and other stakeholders to contribute their perspectives and priorities ahead of the main conference, it was learned.

State Minister of Planning and Development, Seyoum Mekonnen, briefed the media that the summit's theme reflects the continent's determination to move beyond narratives of vulnerability.

Instead, Africa seeks to assert its role as a proactive source of climate innovation and solutions, he added.

"The Africa Climate Summit is a pivotal moment for the continent to present a unified voice and make decisive commitments to combat climate change," Seyoum said, adding that: "Africa is no longer just a victim of climate impacts; it is a leader in creating sustainable and locally-driven responses."

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.