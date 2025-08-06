Uganda: Creative Powerhouses Set to Compete At 4th Annual Silverback Awards As Regional Participation Expands

Kampala — The race for creative supremacy in East Africa's marketing and communications industry officially begins as the Uganda Advertising Association (UAA), in partnership with The Loeries, launches the fourth edition of the Silverback Awards.

This year's competition, themed "Elevating the Grind," promises heightened regional participation and a renewed focus on world-class standards of creativity and innovation.

Launched as Uganda's premier platform for recognizing excellence in advertising and brand communication, the Silverback Awards have steadily grown into a regional showcase.

In 2024 alone, the competition attracted over 100 submissions, with a noticeable uptick in interest from Tanzania, Rwanda, and Kenya. This momentum has prompted organizers to formally open entries to creative agencies and marketers across East Africa for the 2025 edition.

"The Silverback Awards were founded on a clear vision--to inspire our industry to strive for greatness, not just locally, but on the global stage," said Rommel Jasi, Chairman of the Uganda Advertising Association. "As the official representatives of Cannes Lions in Uganda, we view this platform as a crucial step in preparing our members and peers to think and create at a world- class level. Earning recognition at The Loeries or even Cannes Lions represents one of the highest achievements in global creativity."

The Loeries, regarded as the pinnacle of recognition across Africa and the Middle East, reward innovation and excellence in brand communication, pushing the industry to embrace fresh thinking and exceptional execution. Similarly, Cannes Lions represents the global benchmark for creative effectiveness, spanning every discipline and market.

The submission portal--www.silverbackawards.com--opens today, August 4, and will remain open until October 3. Entries must showcase campaigns that ran between August 1, 2024, and July 31, 2025. Judging will commence on October 20 and conclude by November 6, led by a distinguished panel of creative leaders from across the continent.

Emerging talent will also take center stage as youth from across the region compete in Public Relations, Marketing, Film, and Design categories during the Young Creatives segment, scheduled for November 11-13. The season will culminate in the annual Communication Industry Symposium on November 14, followed by the grand awards gala on November 15, where top performers will be honoured with medals, certificates, and internship opportunities.

"The Silverback Awards have built a reputation rooted in credibility--from the integrity of the entries to the prestige of the gala night. Together with UAA, we've ensured the platform upholds global standards," said Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of The Loeries. "Our hope is that every participant leaves inspired to sharpen their vision, fuel their creativity, and push the boundaries of excellence."

The 2025 Silverback Awards are powered by Eskmi, Mobicast, Next Media, Trace East Africa, Uganda Breweries Limited, and Reelforge Analytics.