Ghana: CAF President Motsepe Explains Why CHAN Prize Money Was Increased

5 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has explained the reason behind the recent increase in prize money for the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

A brand new trophy and a 75% increase in prize money for the winners make this year's edition co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda exciting.

For the first time in the tournament's history, the champions will take home a remarkable $3.5 million while the runners-up will earn $1.2 million with the third and fourth-place teams getting $700,000 and $600,000, respectively.

Each of the four losing quarter-finalists will receive $450,000, while teams finishing third or fourth in their groups will be awarded $300,000 or $200,000, depending on the group format.

"We are excited about the upcoming CAF African Nations Championship Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda 2024 and have significantly increased the prize money of the winner to USD 3.5 million which is an increase of 75%," Motsepe had said.

"We have also increased the total prize money of the tournament to USD 10.4 million which is a 32% increase. The CHAN is an important competition for the development and growth of Africa-based football players and talented young players and will contribute significantly to the global competitiveness of African football and CAF competitions.

"This competition is part of our strategy of investing in African football and making it appealing and attractive to football fans, TV viewers, sponsors, partners and other stakeholders in Africa and worldwide."

This year's tournament will make history as the first-ever edition of the CHAN to be co-hosted by three nations.

Reserved exclusively for players competing in Africa's domestic leagues, the competition will see matches played across Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, Kampala, and Nairobi from August 2-30.

It also welcomes debutants Central African Republic, who will make their first appearance in a competitive Group B alongside Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, and Burkina Faso.

Senegal are the reigning African champions having defeated Algeria on penalties in the last edition.

They will be aiming to defend their title, but first, they must navigate a challenging Group D featuring Congo, Sudan, and Nigeria.-flashscore

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.