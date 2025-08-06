Ghana: Minister of Communications Inaugurates Ghana Digital Centres Limited Governing Board

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mr. Samuel Nartey George, has inaugurated a new governing board for the Ghana Digital Centres Limited (GDCL), with a charge to lead the country's digital transformation efforts.

The newly appointed board is chaired by John Kwabena Bless, Member of Parliament for Oti.

Other members include Mr. Dzifa Gunu, CEO of GDCL, Mr. David Gowu, Mr. Louis Amenyi, Mr. Joachim Kofi Zegyir Some, Mr. Israel Kwaku Mensah Susuli, Mr. Julius Kwame Anthony, Mr. Onyame Daniel Tetteh, and Mr. Dollah Abdul-Rahman.

Sam George expressed confidence in the board's ability to steer GDCL towards achieving its mandate of creating digital jobs, growing businesses, and expanding Ghana's role in the global technology space.

He urged the members to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and help position GDCL as a key driver of Ghana's digital economy.

He encouraged them to work together and help make Ghana a hub for digital innovation in Africa.