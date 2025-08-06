Ethiopia: Reliable Deed for Transforming Addis Ababa

Anyone would extraordinarily be surprised by the texture of Addis Ababa this time around if they knew the capital three or four years back. Particularly, the newly developed corridor extending from the base of Entoto to Arat Kilo Plaza, which is bedecked with a range of eye-catching scenes and beautifully sketched pavements and wide boulevard, has these days added greater value to the beauty of the capital.

The area has undergone aillustrious transformation, featuring new walkways and bicycle lanes, improved road lighting, and the construction of modern shops--particularly in ShiroMeda market, a renowned hub for handwoven crafts.

The inclusiveness of the capital development has also been manifested with children's playgrounds, a large soccer field, and various other public facilities.

Yes, the renewed pathway of the Entoto to Arat Kilo Plaza corridor development coupled with the numerous steps entertained for real and outstanding transformation of the capital has given a majestic look for the latter.

The successful completion of the corridor development, peculiarly referring to projects like Entoto to Arat Kilo, would be a clear testimony for the commitment of the Municipality in particular the the government in general to make a difference in all aspects.

Newcomers, guests, visitors and even city dwellers from corner to corner of the capital are well attracted and could hardly differentiate whether they are in Addis Ababa or in any another metropolitan city abroad. This simply indicates that meaningful change can be secured if people and leaders are working hard in a very harmonious way. True, ensuring quality and creating a conducive environment for all citizens needs to be the top priority for decision makers and who are engaged in administration line.

Yes, the projects like the aforesaid one thrive on cooperation, committed citizenry towards helping Ethiopia to continue recording magnificent changes regarding all areas of engagement. If the nation plans like this, everyone citizen needs, including partners in the private sector and those who have come out to share their love with fellow citizens everywhere, to involve in the efforts geared towards transforming Ethiopia in general and the capital and other cities and towns in particular. Frankly speaking, such a remarkable move helps fuel a broad range of initiatives aiming at accelerating the city's social and economic transformation.

Unequivocally, the key developments like the Entoto to Arat Kilo Plaza corridor development, the Addis International Convention Center, the recently renewed heritages around Piassa, Churchill Street, the Municipality areas, Bole, Lideta, Laftohave been the most exemplary steps to make changes and further initiate the city administration for future engagements.

It is well remembered that the Addis Ababa city administration cabinet recently endorsed a plan to convert the corridor development from Shromedsa to Arat Kilo into a 'university village,' a strategic bid to augment the Ethiopian capital's, Addis Ababa, credentials as a center for education, research and innovation.The fundamental theme of transforming that specific area around the university is to give the nation and the capital a modernized university facilities, research centers, libraries and buildings on the areas proximity to AAU main campus.

Generally, these achievements mark another evidentiary success in the near future, the entire transformation for the capital. Here and there in Addis Ababa asphalt roads for cars have been built, pedestrian walkways and bicycle routes are framed alongside, parking lots, taxi and bus terminals facilities, public parks, green spaces, fountains, public toilets, as well as painting and lighting work in accordance with city plan have been prettily organized and go operational to provide the capital with breathtaking look all the time.

Since the Addis Ababa Administration has developed firm commitment to dramatically transform it, the collaboration of all walks of life is badly required.