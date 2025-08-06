Ethiopia: Beyond Tradition - Yordanos Arega's Journey in Ethiopian Football

It is misguided to think that entertainment is solely an endeavor for women in Ethiopia, as if they are meant only for toiling-- raising children, serving men, and living in domestic servitude. It is also astonishing and somewhat sinful to witness women engaging in activities traditionally viewed as male pursuits.

Recently, it has become increasingly common to see women participating in physically demanding sports like soccer. Ethiopians are renowned for their contributions to global athletics, regardless of gender. Football has captivated countless young women in Ethiopia, leading to remarkable successes among female footballers. One such player, Yordanos Arega, rose to prominence in the sport despite facing significant challenges.

Yordanos, born and raised in Bahir Dar, spent her early years in that region. The Ethiopian Herald recently caught up with her to share her life experiences. She began her story by revealing that she is the daughter of a veteran, raised with great discipline, and completed her primary and secondary education at Shimbit and Tana Haik, respectively.

Inspired by Birtukan Gebrekirstos and Brazilian player Marta, Yordanos embarked on her journey to becoming a footballer. They are her idols not only on the field but also in showing her that numerous opportunities exist beyond conventional expectations.

"Soccer, often called 'the beautiful game,' is a unifying sport celebrated worldwide. In Ethiopia, it occupies a special place in the hearts of millions. While men's soccer has flourished, women's participation has historically been limited. Encouraging women in soccer is not just about equity; it also acts as a catalyst for social, economic, and cultural change," she said.

"One compelling reason to support women in soccer is its potential to advance gender equality. In a society where traditional gender roles restrict opportunities for women and girls, soccer can challenge stereotypes. When women are seen playing, coaching, and officiating, it sends a strong message that they are equally capable and deserving of opportunities in all areas of life."

Participation in soccer fosters confidence, leadership, teamwork, and discipline. For many Ethiopian girls, particularly in rural areas, sports can be a rare avenue for personal growth and self-expression. Empowered girls are more likely to stay in school, resist early marriage, and become leaders in their communities.

"Soccer promotes physical fitness and mental well-being. By encouraging girls and women to participate in sports, Ethiopia can combat rising rates of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension while addressing mental health challenges. Access to sports can help women lead healthier, more fulfilling lives."

Yordanos added that the global rise of women's soccer has created new economic opportunities, from professional contracts and endorsements to careers in coaching, refereeing, and sports management. By investing in women's soccer, Ethiopia can tap into this growing industry and create jobs, particularly for young women.

Women's national teams can symbolize national pride, just like their male counterparts. Ethiopia has the potential to build a competitive women's soccer team that can represent the country on the African and global stage. This enhances the country's image and inspires the next generation.

"Soccer can serve as a tool for community building and social change. Women's participation in the sport can foster inclusiveness, reduce gender-based violence, and promote peace and understanding. Soccer initiatives often unite people across ethnic, religious, and regional divides--a powerful asset in Ethiopia's diverse society."

As Yordanos emphasized, to fully realize the benefits of involving women in soccer, the Ethiopian government, sports federations, schools, and civil society must take deliberate action. This includes investing in infrastructure, creating inclusive policies, training female coaches and referees, and launching awareness campaigns to shift public perceptions.

"Involving women in soccer in Ethiopia is not just about playing a game; it's about reshaping society. It's about giving girls the chance to dream, lead, and succeed. As Ethiopia continues to evolve, embracing the full potential of its female athletes will be pivotal. By leveling the playing field, the nation strengthens its soccer culture and moves closer to a just and inclusive future.

Promoting women's soccer in Ethiopia presents many opportunities but also faces several challenges due to cultural, economic, infrastructural, and institutional factors. Understanding these barriers is essential for developing effective strategies to advance women's participation in the sport."

One significant obstacle is the deeply ingrained cultural beliefs about gender roles. In many Ethiopian communities, sports--especially soccer--are viewed as male activities. Girls interested in the sport may encounter family resistance or lack of parental support. Community stigma, negative comments, and gender stereotypes discourage women from engaging in physical activity or competition.

Yordanos revealed that women's soccer in Ethiopia receives very limited financial support compared to men's programs. This leads to poor training facilities, inadequate salaries for players, and little funding for women's leagues or youth programs. Sponsorships and commercial partnerships are scarce.

She also highlighted the lack of female referees and administrators in Ethiopian soccer, resulting in a deficit of mentorship for young girls and fewer female-led teams or programs. Creating safe and inclusive environments for women is crucial; girls are more likely to participate when they see leaders who resemble them.

Safety concerns are real threats that deter many women from participating in sports. Without robust policies and accountability mechanisms, these risks remain unaddressed.

"While Ethiopia has made progress in promoting gender equality in some areas, sports policies are often outdated or poorly implemented. There may be a lack of a clear national strategy for women's sports and weak enforcement of gender inclusion policies. Limited collaboration between schools, clubs, and governing bodies poses additional challenges," she emphasized.

In rural or underserved areas, girls often face early marriage, domestic responsibilities, or dropping out of school, hindering sustained participation in sports. Without educational support, it is challenging to keep girls engaged in soccer programs.

Promoting women's soccer in Ethiopia is a complex task that requires more than enthusiasm; it necessitates coordinated action to overcome cultural, economic, and institutional barriers. However, with strategic investment, policy reform, community engagement, and strong advocacy, these challenges can be addressed. Empowering women in soccer is not just about sports; it's about shaping a more inclusive and equitable future for all Ethiopians.

Yordanos acknowledged her long journey, starting from Project in Bahir Dar, Amhara Region. Using her experiences as a springboard, she showcased her talent in clubs like Dashen, Tiret Corporate, and Bahir Dar Kenema, earning medals and helping her teams advance to the Ethiopian Premier League.

She aspires to coach children after receiving short-term training to support women's soccer and hopes to leave her mark on a sport that alleviates many challenges faced by women in Ethiopia and Africa.

The player expresses her heartfelt gratitude to those who stood by her during tough times, specifically thanking God, Serkadis Ewenetu (Coach of Bahir Dar Kenema), and the media that helped her achieve success.