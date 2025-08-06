Nigeria: Bandits Raid Zamfara Villages, Abduct 24

No fewer than 26 people, mostly women, have reportedly been abducted by bandits in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The abduction occurred barely 24 hours after a gang of armed bandits attacked 16 villages in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, killing five people and abducting scores.

Daily Trust reported that the attacks in Kaura Namoda took place between Saturday and Sunday. The bandits also rustled many domestic animals worth millions of naira during the operations.

According to locals, the armed bandits invaded three communities in Zurmi LGA-Zurmi town, Dada, and Gidan Shaho-abducting 24 people and injuring one.

The attack was carried out quietly, as the bandits did not fire a single shot during the operation, which lasted about an hour.

Daily Trust recalls that the Zurmi silent raid was similar to a previous attack in Ruwan Dorawa village about two years ago, where bandits operated for roughly two hours without firing a shot.

In Zurmi town, our reporter learned that 18 people, mostly women, were kidnapped; four were abducted in Dada village, and two others were taken from Gidan Shaho, bringing the total number of abductees to 24.

Our reporter also gathered that one of the four persons abducted in Dada village is a classroom teacher who was captured while returning home from work.

"The teacher was on his way home when he suddenly encountered the bandits as they were leaving the village with the abducted persons. They ordered him to join them, and he complied," a local source said.

'6 captives released'

However, the six persons abducted from Gidan Shaho and Dada villages were reportedly released without any ransom payment, according to a resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"They were said to have been released because they are among the villagers who work for the bandits on their farms. A few hours after they were taken into the bush, the bandits sent them back home unhurt.

"They reunited with their families and told us they were treated kindly while in the bush. One of the senior bandits recognised them and warned his boys not to harm them. Later, they were asked to return home," the source said.

Malam Isa (not his real name), a resident of Zurmi town, said the bandits left their motorcycles at a distance and trekked into the town during the operation.

He said, unlike in previous attacks, the bandits did not fire any shots and took residents by surprise by entering the town silently.

He said they came from the direction of the Zurmi Police Outpost, but "luckily, they didn't attack the police station this time around."

"They kidnapped 18 people in Zurmi town. One man, Basiru, who resisted the attack, was stabbed with cutlasses until he lost consciousness.

"He was later rushed to Zurmi General Hospital for medical attention. I don't know if he survived, but at the time he was taken to the hospital, he was still alive."

Another resident of Zurmi, who also requested anonymity, said the bandits had not contacted the families of the kidnapped victims hours after the abductions.

He said, "Who knows, perhaps they have taken them to work on their farms. Sometimes, they force abducted persons into hard labour. The bandits farm deep in the forest, and most of the work is done by kidnapped victims. They drag these people into forced labour, and those who refuse to comply are either killed or forced to pay heavy levies.

"To be honest, we are living in these villages at the mercy of the bandits. They control everything; we can't farm or trade without their approval. And whenever they want to cultivate their farms, they simply order residents of nearby villages to come and work for them. Villages that comply are allowed to farm; those that don't are barred from farming for the year."

Possible reasons for the attack

Most residents who spoke to Daily Trust about the recent attack expressed concern over the resurgence of banditry in the area, despite the presence of deployed soldiers.

Aminu Yusuf, one of the residents, lamented that Zurmi had enjoyed relative peace for several months until recently, when attacks by bandits began to resurface.

"We don't know what went wrong. When Nigerian troops were conducting offensive operations in the area, the bandits suspended their activities. But unfortunately, they are now gradually returning," he said.

Another resident, Musa Muhammad, attributed the recent attacks to ongoing military operations in Sabon Birni and Isa Local Government Areas of Sokoto State.

He said the crackdown might have forced the bandits to relocate to the Zurmi axis in Zamfara State.

"We have heard that the bandits are under serious pressure in Sabon Birni and Isa, and that is probably why they are moving here to continue their heinous activities," he said.

When contacted by phone, the Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Maikaba, promised to call this reporter back. He has not done so at the time of filing this report.

Attack in neighbouring Katsina

The bandit attacks on Zamfara communities come at a time when the armed groups have also renewed their rampage in neighbouring Katsina.

More than ten communities across Bakori and Faskari Local Government Areas of Katsina have experienced repeated assaults involving abductions, mass killings, and widespread cattle rustling.

In response to the relentless violence, over 5,000 people displaced by the attacks have taken refuge in Bakori town, the headquarters of Bakori LGA.

Just a few days ago, gunmen stormed the Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina and abducted five individuals. It was gathered that two of the victims later escaped, while residents managed to kill one of the assailants.

Dutsinma, which is home to a federal university, has previously suffered multiple attacks, including the abduction of students from the institution.

'No solution to banditry in sight for now'

A security expert and former official of the Department of State Services (DSS), who spoke on condition of anonymity, has expressed pessimism about the possibility of ending the resurging wave of banditry in Zamfara State anytime soon, citing the complexity of the situation and lack of a unified approach.

"The truth is, while the government is strategising, the bandits are also adapting and finding new ways to sustain their operations," he said.

He explained that the existence of multiple armed groups spread across Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, and Niger states has made it difficult to achieve lasting peace.

"For instance, if the government of Katsina State reaches a truce with one group of bandits, that group may suspend operations in Katsina but relocate to another state, such as Zamfara, to continue their activities," he said.

He said the recent attacks on Zamfara communities could be linked to the successes recorded by the Katsina State government in its anti-banditry campaign, which may have forced some groups to flee into Zamfara.

"Another issue is that some governors are opposed to negotiating with bandits. But even those who support dialogue - are they truly committed to ending the menace? And when negotiations occur, how many groups are actually involved? Often, while one group is engaged, another intensifies attacks to gain attention and discredit the government's narrative of progress," he said.

The expert said that many bandits are unlikely to disarm without viable means of livelihood.

'Why bandit attacks are on the rise again'

Dr. Kingsley Madueke, Nigeria Research Coordinator for the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC), has provided insight into the renewed wave of bandit attacks in Zamfara and neighbouring states, warning that without a long-term strategy, temporary security gains will remain fragile.

Dr. Madueke said that although intensified military operations have delivered short-term reductions in violence, these efforts have not translated into lasting security improvements.

"The short-term lulls achieved through military campaigns are not followed up with sustained security presence or basic services for local communities. As a result, bandits often return to attack communities," he said.

He explained that current operations tend to displace bandits rather than eliminate their threat.

Dr. Madueke also stressed the importance of neutralising informants within local communities who provide intelligence to bandits on state forces and vigilante movements.

He urged security agencies to intercept communication between bandit leaders.

Furthermore, Dr. Madueke advocated for a broad crackdown on the economic activities that fund banditry.

He also warned that communities destabilised by violence-especially displaced persons and pastoralists who have lost livestock-are vulnerable to recruitment or collaboration with bandit groups.