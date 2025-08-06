Nigeria: Wike Threatens to Seal Properties of Ground Rent Defaulters

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to seal the properties of owners who have not paid their ground rents.

Wike issued the warning in Abuja yesterday during his monthly media chat.

He stated, "You should know what I'm going to do next. I thank God the President said two weeks; we are at more than three months."

The minister also lamented the failure of some defaulters to pay their debts, despite a period of grace from the President.

He noted that without recovering these funds, the administration could not carry out infrastructure developments.

The minister said, "You can't deny us the taxes we need for development.

"You're talking about the health sector now; you're talking about education. What have we done in other sectors? With what? You want this. Pay us the taxes that you should pay, but you said no."

"We listened to Mr. President in his wisdom to give them two weeks, give them one month. We have done that. Some have complied, some have refused to comply."

"Tomorrow, by the time you start doing this, of course, the normal politics will come up. I will not listen to that."

"Bear it in mind, I won't do it. If you have not complied, if you have not paid, we are going to seal it up. There's no magic of talking long, talking this. You can blackmail as you want, you can go to Arise, stay there for how many hours--we are going to carry it out."