Sudan: Prime Minister Directs Review of Decisions Related to Higher Education and Scientific Research

5 August 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, August 5, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has directed a review of decisions related to higher education and scientific research, to contribute to the development of educational programs that serve sustainable development and achieve comprehensive renaissance.

Dr. Kamil Idris also directed efforts should be made to restore the sound status of university centers abroad and to adopt a clear approach that enhances the role of these centers in supporting the country's education plans. He emphasized that the external centers should open registration for new batches of Sudanese Certificate students for the years 2023 and 2024.

In a related context, the directive indicated the need to support plans to implement the previous decision to gradually bring back universities to their headquarters in the national capital.

The Prime Minister also urged university and higher institute administrations to exert maximum efforts and work as quickly as possible to bring students back from abroad, in order to resume the educational process and return it to normal.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.