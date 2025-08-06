Sudan: Prime Minister Directs Review of Decisions Related to Higher Education and Scientific Research

Port Sudan, August 5, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has directed a review of decisions related to higher education and scientific research, to contribute to the development of educational programs that serve sustainable development and achieve comprehensive renaissance.

Dr. Kamil Idris also directed efforts should be made to restore the sound status of university centers abroad and to adopt a clear approach that enhances the role of these centers in supporting the country's education plans. He emphasized that the external centers should open registration for new batches of Sudanese Certificate students for the years 2023 and 2024.

In a related context, the directive indicated the need to support plans to implement the previous decision to gradually bring back universities to their headquarters in the national capital.

The Prime Minister also urged university and higher institute administrations to exert maximum efforts and work as quickly as possible to bring students back from abroad, in order to resume the educational process and return it to normal.