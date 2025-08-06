Uganda: Who Hails Progress in Exclusive Breastfeeding, Calls for Continued Global Support

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced steady global progress in exclusive breastfeeding rates, highlighting it as a vital investment in child survival and long-term health.

In a recent post on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, WHO revealed that the percentage of infants under six months exclusively breastfed has risen from 37% in 2012 to 48% in 2024.

"Investing in breastfeeding works! Around the world, millions more infants under six months old are now exclusively breastfed," the organization stated.

The data shows a steady increase over the years:

2012: 37%

2020: 44%

2024: 48%

Health experts emphasize that exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months provides essential nutrients, boosts immunity, and greatly reduces the risk of illnesses like diarrhoea and pneumonia -- major causes of child mortality.

WHO is urging governments to implement and strengthen breastfeeding-friendly policies such as paid maternity leave, workplace support for nursing mothers, and access to trained lactation counselors.

"By supporting breastfeeding mums, countries protect health, reduce diseases, and improve survival," WHO noted.

The organization continues to advocate for global efforts to reach the 2030 target of at least 70% exclusive breastfeeding by six months, as outlined in the Global Nutrition Targets.

This announcement coincides with the global observance of World Breastfeeding Week.