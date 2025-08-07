Rwanda: Ceasefire in Doubt As Rwanda-Backed Rebels Kill Hundreds in Eastern DR Congo

Hopes for peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have been shaken by a surge in brutal attacks on civilians by armed groups, including the Rwandan-backed M23 militia, in the country's troubled eastern region.

The UN human rights office (OHCHR) said it had received first-hand accounts indicating that at least 319 civilians were killed by M23 fighters, aided by members of the Rwanda Defence Force, between 9 and 21 July in North Kivu province.

Most of the victims, including at least 48 women and 19 children, were local farmers camping in their fields during the planting season.

Stop attacks immediately

Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, condemned the "surge of deadly violence".

"I am appalled by the attacks on civilians by the M23 and other armed groups in eastern DRC amid continued fighting, despite the ceasefire that was recently signed in Doha," he said in a news release on Wednesday.

"All attacks against civilians must stop immediately and all those responsible must be held to account."

The latest massacre marks one of the highest civilian death tolls documented since the M23 - a group largely composed of Congolese Tutsi fighters established over 15 years ago - re-emerged as a major military threat in 2022.

Peace agreement faltering

The spike in violence comes just weeks after two high-level peace initiatives appeared to offer a path forward.

On 27 June, Rwanda and the DRC signed a bilateral peace agreement in Washington, followed by the so-called Doha Declaration between the DRC Government and M23 rebel leaders on 19 July, which committed both sides to a ceasefire and further negotiations.

However, humanitarian NGOs say little has changed on the ground.

"I urge the signatories and facilitators of both the Doha and Washington agreements to ensure that they rapidly translate into safety, security and real progress for civilians," Mr. Türk said.

Attacks from all sides

Meanwhile, other armed groups continue to terrorise civilians across eastern Congo. In July alone, the UN documented deadly attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), Coopérative pour le développement du Congo (CODECO) and Raia Mutomboki/Wazalendo militias in Ituri, South Kivu and North Kivu.

On 27 July, ADF fighters attacked a Christian congregation in Ituri's Komanda village, killing at least 40 worshippers - including 13 children - and torching homes, shops and vehicles. Earlier in the month the same group killed at least 70 civilians in a single attack on Pikamaibo village.

Women and girls are also enduring systematic sexual violence as a weapon of war. On 27 July, eight women were raped by Raia Mutomboki/Wazalendo fighters in South Kivu's Busolo village.

Worsening humanitarian crisis

The growing insecurity is fuelling what humanitarians describe as one of the world's most acute humanitarian crises.

According to UN figures, over 7.8 million people are now internally displaced (IDPs) in eastern DRC - the highest figure on record - while 28 million people are facing food insecurity, including nearly four million at emergency levels.

Adding to the strain, more than 30,000 refugees from South Sudan have fled into Ituri province since April, escaping a wave of killings and active hostilities across Central Equatoria State.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that funding shortfalls may soon force it to suspend lifesaving assistance to hundreds of thousands.

Health services are also collapsing under pressure. In the first half of 2025, 33 attacks were recorded on health workers and facilities - a 276 per cent increase from the previous six months, according to the UN reproductive health agency, UNFPA.