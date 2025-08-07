Sudan: Return of Citizens Represents Real Support for Stability Efforts and Security in Sudan - Interior Minister

7 August 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, August 6, 2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Interior Lt. Gen. (Police) Babiker Samra has called on citizens to return to their homeland, noting that their return represents real support for stability efforts and security in the country.

The Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to grant mercy and forgiveness for the martyrs of the Battle of Dignity, a speedy recovery for the wounded, and the release of prisoners.

In his speech at the 30th Briefing Conference of the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Tourism, organized by the Sudan News Agency in Khartoum and hosted the Minister of Interior and honored by President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Lt. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, the Minister reviewed the Ministry of Interior's efforts to maintain security and resume the provision of services to citizens in Khartoum State.

