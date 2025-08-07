Uganda: Govt Secures Funds for Critical Road Projects

The Minister for Works and Transport, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, has announced that funds have been secured to begin work on critical roads and complete the rehabilitation of the Ssezibwa and Katonga bridges.

The announcement, made during a Wednesday sitting of Parliament, comes just a week after the Minister revealed that 27 road projects had stalled due to a severe government funding shortfall.

According to Gen. Katumba Wamala, the directive to release funds followed consultations between the President, the Ministry of Works, and the Ministry of Finance.

State Minister for Finance, Henry Musasizi, confirmed that out of the Ministry of Works' Shs3.1 trillion budget, Shs1.4 trillion has already been released this quarter.

He also promised further support for road rehabilitation efforts.

Gen. Katumba Wamala urged district road committees to monitor the Shs1.3 billion allocated to each district and city for road maintenance.

He added that the Ministry will prioritise compensation for project-affected persons (PAPs) and assess key roads that had previously been excluded from funding.

In July 2025, the Minister cited a funding gap of Shs2.472 trillion in the 2025/2026 financial year.

Only Shs 682 billion had been allocated for national roads against a required Shs3.153 trillion, forcing suspension or slow progress on 27 major road and bridge projects.

The release of funds for critical road works is expected to enhance the country's transport network, spur economic activity, and address long-standing infrastructure delays.

Despite the new funding, legislators have called on the Ministry to prioritise compensation for PAPs and ensure neglected roads are considered, promoting fairness and equity in the use of public resources.