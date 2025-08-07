South Africa: Minister Macpherson to Address Media As Exposé of Idt Officials' Bribery Bid Reverberates Across SA

Minister of Public Works Dean Macpherson is expected to respond to the details of an explosive exposé by Daily Maverick of an attempted bribery of one of its investigative journalists by the suspended Independent Development Trust CEO and her spokesperson.

Minister of Public Works Dean Macpherson is expected to respond to the details of an explosive exposé by Daily Maverick of an attempted bribery of one of its investigative journalists by the suspended Independent Development Trust CEO and her spokesperson.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has called for suspended Independent Development Trust (IDT) CEO Tebogo Malaka and her spokesperson Phasha Makgolane to face the law "if they are implicated in bribery".

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works Dean Macpherson is expected to address the media on Thursday following an explosive exposé by Daily Maverick of an attempted bribery of one of its investigative journalists by the two IDT officials.

On Tuesday, Daily Maverick carried video footage and recordings of this blatant attempt to bribe its journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh.

Suspended IDT CEO Malaka and spokesperson Makgolane attempted to pay Daily Maverick investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh R60,000 in cash over the weekend to suppress an investigation into Malaka's personal dealings and questionable IDT contracts.

The IDT, a very important, if lesser known, government body, spends upwards of R4-billion each year on social infrastructure projects, such as building schools and clinics, and falls under the Ministry of Public Works.

Macpherson last week released a forensic...