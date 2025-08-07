Rwanda to Host Landmark Ride for Unity Tour Ahead of World Champs

Ride For Unity (RFU), a global movement that fuses sport with social impact, is set to launch its flagship national tour in Rwanda bringing together 20 renowned cyclists from around the world for an eight days journey that highlights unity, reconciliation, and grassroots resilience.

The weeklong tour, scheduled for August 17-24, It will be held under the theme 'Ride to Reconnection." It is being organised in partnership with Ministry of Sports (MINISPORTS) and the Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY), positioning Rwanda as a global beacon ahead of the 2025 UCI Road World Championship.

"This ride is more than a tour, it's a global act of connection," said Daniel Bernard, RFU Co-Founder. "Rwanda's journey proves what's possible when a nation invests in unity and healing. Thanks to the ministry (of Sports) and Ferwacy's incredible partnership, we're building something lasting and powerful."

The tour will span powerful stops across Rwanda: paying tribute at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, exploring conservation with the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, harvesting alongside farmers at Kahawa Coffee Plantation, and supporting disability inclusion with Rwanda Action in Kamembe, Rusizi District.

In Nyanza, riders will lead sports activations for over 1,000 children with Ishami Foundation, followed by a storytelling exchange with students at Agahozo Shalom Youth Village in Rwamagana District. They will wrap up their tour with trip to Akagera National Park to learn more about rhino conservation and rewilding before returning to Kigali.

"Rwanda is proud to host Ride For Unity and support its inspiring mission," said Minister of Sports Nelly Mukazayire. "Cycling runs deep in our culture, and this tour celebrates the sport's power to unite. We invite the world to experience Rwanda's spirit, vibrant culture and roads as we gear up for the 2025 UCI Road World Championship."

The public is invited to take part in the opening and closing stages of the tour, beginning on Kigali's Car-Free Day, August 17, with a symbolic ride from BK Arena to KCC Roundabout. The tour will conclude on August 24 with a celebratory community ride into Kigali, culminating at Zaria Court.