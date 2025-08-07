Zimbabwe: Heavy Police Deployment Ahead of Heroes, Defence Forces Holidays

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has intensified security and road safety operations across the country ahead of the Heroes and Defence Forces holidays, deploying additional manpower.

In a statement Wednesday, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned that unroadworthy vehicles, pirate taxis, unregistered and plateless cars will be impounded, while drunk drivers and touts harassing passengers will face arrest.

"The ZRP has deployed adequate manpower on the roads to ensure the public travels safely as the country commemorates the 45th anniversary of Heroes and Defence Forces holidays.

"Decisive action will be taken against motorists who flout road rules and regulations.

"In this regard, unroadworthy vehicles, pirate taxis or mushika shika vehicles, buses without permits, unregistered and plateless vehicles will be impounded. Drivers found to be driving under the influence of alcohol will be arrested for the law to take its course," Nyathi said.

Nyathi also said crack teams targeting armed robberies, drug peddling, and other crimes have also been activated, with intensified patrols in residential, industrial, and CBD areas.

"The Commissioner-General of Police has directed Police Commanders to deploy police officers to patrol in residential, industrial and Central Business Districts and effect arrests on criminal elements, including those peddling drugs and illicit substances.

"The crack teams set up by the Commissioner-General of Police to tackle robbery cases will be on high alert and will respond appropriately to reports of armed robbery in the country.

"The ZRP will take stern action on all unlicensed liquor outlets and appeal to the public to report licensed operators who are not observing stipulated operational times for their outlets," Nyathi added.

Nyathi also advised the public to avoid keeping large sums of money at home or work and to limit sharing financial information to prevent criminal activity.

Meanwhile, parents and school authorities are being encouraged to closely monitor children and avoid night travel during the holidays to prevent cases of rape, drug, and substance abuse as schools close.