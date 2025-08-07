South Africa: Three Months Later, Trump's Afrikaner 'Refugees' Knuckle Down to Hard Reality in Us

Three months after the first group of Afrikaner 'refugees' left for the US, many have gone to ground. A handful are speaking openly about their new lives.

Three months after the first group of Afrikaner 'refugees' left for the US, many have gone to ground. A handful are speaking openly about their new lives.

"In the US, I had to face this painful truth: I don't know where I fit in anymore. Can I work for someone else? Will I ever feel 'capable' again in this new place?"

This anonymous comment from one of the Afrikaner "refugees" in the US was shared by the @amerikaners2025 X account -- the closest thing to an official mouthpiece for the group -- on 4 August.

The account has repeatedly advised the Afrikaners, brought over in at least two groups on 11 and 31 May, to avoid sharing much about their lives due to media interest: hence the anonymity of the post.

The author, identified only as a mother of five in her "late fifties -- emphasis on very", writes that she came to the US with qualifications including "courses in Psychology, English, Geography" and "Trained CADD [computer-aided design and drafting] & surveyor draughtsman".

In South Africa, she had "owned businesses in sales, publishing, estate sales; revived an arts festival, designed logos and ads; trained marketers, did admin, managed charity...