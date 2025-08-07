South Africa: Three Months Later, Trump's Afrikaner 'Refugees' Knuckle Down to Hard Reality in Us

6 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Three months after the first group of Afrikaner 'refugees' left for the US, many have gone to ground. A handful are speaking openly about their new lives.

Three months after the first group of Afrikaner 'refugees' left for the US, many have gone to ground. A handful are speaking openly about their new lives.

"In the US, I had to face this painful truth: I don't know where I fit in anymore. Can I work for someone else? Will I ever feel 'capable' again in this new place?"

This anonymous comment from one of the Afrikaner "refugees" in the US was shared by the @amerikaners2025 X account -- the closest thing to an official mouthpiece for the group -- on 4 August.

The account has repeatedly advised the Afrikaners, brought over in at least two groups on 11 and 31 May, to avoid sharing much about their lives due to media interest: hence the anonymity of the post.

The author, identified only as a mother of five in her "late fifties -- emphasis on very", writes that she came to the US with qualifications including "courses in Psychology, English, Geography" and "Trained CADD [computer-aided design and drafting] & surveyor draughtsman".

In South Africa, she had "owned businesses in sales, publishing, estate sales; revived an arts festival, designed logos and ads; trained marketers, did admin, managed charity...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.