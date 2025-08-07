South Africa: DA to Report Offensive Podcast to Human Rights Commission

6 August 2025
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Dr Ivan Meyer - Federal Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is appalled by the deeply offensive and race-baiting content of the Open Chats Podcast, that went viral on TikTok. In this episode, the hosts engage in despicable stereotyping of coloured people, including an abhorrent discussion questioning whether coloured people engage in sexual activity with their siblings, and describing coloured people as "crazy."

This is not humour. It is not harmless "pop culture commentary." It is an assault on the dignity of a community and an attempt to reduce the lived realities of South Africans into cheap, demeaning stereotypes for the sake of online clicks. Such content fans the flames of division and undermines the constitutional values of equality, human dignity, and social cohesion.

The DA has reported this matter to the South African Human Rights Commission. Hate speech, harmful racial stereotyping, and the public degradation of any group in our society cannot be tolerated.

We note that the podcasters have since apologised for this episode - an implicit admission of guilt. But an apology alone does not erase the harm caused nor absolve the perpetrators from accountability.

The DA will always defend the right to free speech, but that right ends where it infringes on the constitutional rights and dignity of others.

We call on all South Africans to reject this type of content and to stand together against any attempt to normalise or monetise racial denigration.

South Africa is a constitutional democracy that values dignity, respect, non-racialism, freedom and democracy. The DA will stand up and defend the rights of all groups in society.

