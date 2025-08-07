Zimbabwe: Cops On High Alert, ZRP Rolls Out Holiday Safety Operation

6 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elishamai a Ziumbwa

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has rolled out a robust nationwide operation to enhance public safety and clamp down on criminal and traffic offences during the festive period.

In a statement, ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the deployment of police units across major highways, urban centres and public gathering points to ensure peace and order.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police has deployed adequate manpower on the roads to ensure the public travels safely. Decisive action will be taken against motorists who flout road rules and regulations," said Commissioner Nyathi.

He added that officers will be targeting unroadworthy vehicles, unregistered or plate-less cars and pirate taxis commonly known as mushika-shika. Buses operating without permits are also on the radar.

Nyathi issued a stern warning to drivers who consume alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

"Those who are caught doing so will be arrested and the law will be used," he cautioned.

Beyond the roads, the police have ramped up security patrols in residential areas, industrial zones and Central Business Districts to deter robberies, housebreakings and other offences.

The public has been urged to take extra precautions, particularly with money and valuables.

"Companies are urged to limit the sharing of financial information to prevent potential leaks to criminals," Nyathi advised.

Parents have also been urged to supervise their children during the break with Nyathi highlighting concerns over drug abuse and sexual violence.

He also urged school authorities and guardians to avoid night travel with pupils to minimise risks on the roads.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes the nation a crime and accident-free Heroes and Defence Forces Holidays," he said.

Police are encouraging citizens to report suspicious behaviour and criminal activity to their nearest police stations as part of a nationwide effort to maintain peace during the commemorations.

